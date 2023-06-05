TRIBUTES have been paid to Lady Elspeth Campbell, the wife of former Liberal Democrat leader, Sir Menzies Campell.
The party said the Lady Campbell had died at the family home in Edinburgh, having just returned from a period of recuperation in hospital.
In a statement, Sir Menzies said: “After more than 50 years of marriage, my bright, beautiful and witty Elspeth has gone. She was my constant political companion, always my encouragement and forever my first line of defence.
“When I had doubts about the leadership of the Liberal Democrats her advice was clear, she said 'never say never'.
“She was renowned for her hosting of political Sunday lunches, which always lingered long into the evenings.
“Her passion for politics, her support of me and her love of her family will be very much missed.”
Lady Campbell was born in New Delhi, India in 1940, the daughter of a Major-General Roy Urquhart, whose exploits with the 1st Airborne Division at Arnhem were portrayed by Sean Connery in the film A Bridge Too Far.
After the war, she and her sisters, Suki and Judy, followed their father around the world, attending military schools in postings in Malaya and Austria.
She was later sent to Britain to attend a girls' convent school in Devon.
Despite achieving the grades for university, her instead sent her to a finishing school.
She later took a first-class degree in English literature at the Open University, studying while working as Sir Menzies's secretary.
The two met 35 years ago, when Lady Campbell was divorcing Canadian-born baronet, Sir Philip Grant-Suttie.
Her lawyer, the future Tory MP, Sir Nicholas Fairbairn, fixed her up with Sir Menzies, then an advocate making his name at the bar, after a successful career as a sprinter.
After her husband replaced Charles Kennedy as party leader, in what had been a brutal contest, she was asked on live television if, like many leader's wives, she would find his position trying.
"Why?" she replied. "Just think of the fun."
