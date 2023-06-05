The Levelling Up Secretary told MPs he had held discussions with the leaders of the three SNP-run administrations about the low-regulation economic areas.

He said it was an example of the Scottish and UK Governments working in a "way which is better together," referencing the name of the No campaign during the 2014 referendum on independence.

The zones were a central plank of the disastrous mini-budget of former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.

They are special areas where firms pay less tax and where there are fewer restrictions on building - both commercial and residential - with planning rules significantly curtailed.

While Jeremy Hunt ditched most of the economic proposals of his predecessor catastrophic time in No 11, the zones survived.

In March, during his budget speech, the Chancellor told the Commons that there would be a dozen of the areas, which he labelled “12 potential Canary Wharfs”.

He promised that there would be "at least one" in Scotland.

Last October, the then deputy first minister John Swinney told Holyrood’s Finance and Public Administration committee that there were discussions about "what those zones might look like” in Scotland

In the Commons, the SNP's Deidre Brock asked Mr Gove to detail the discussion he had with "devolved counterparts on the potential location of investment zones in Scotland."

The MP for Edinburgh North and Leith also urged him to spell out the steps he was taking "to tailor those zones to Scotland's economic strengths and the Scottish Government's ambition of transitioning to a wellbeing economy."

Mr Gove replied: "I've had good conversations with the SNP leaders of Aberdeen and Dundee Council and indeed the SNP leader of Glasgow Council, and also with the Deputy First Minister, about precisely this.

"We want to make sure that investment zones like freeports are an example of the Scottish Government and the UK Government working in a way which is better together."

Earlier this year, the Scottish and UK government awarded Green Freeport status to Inverness and Cromarty Firth in the Highlands and Firth of Forth on the east coast.

Both Glasgow and Aberdeen lost out in the process which was dogged by claims of unfairness.