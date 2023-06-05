Both politicians lost their dads to alcoholism.

The MSPs’ letters are included with 14 others on the See Beyond – See the Lives – Scotland campaign website, and are the two are due to front a reception in Holyrood later this week.

In his letter, Mr Briggs, the Conservative MSP for Lothian, admitted the “difficult few final years” of Dad Jim’s life, meant the family did not speak enough about him.

“We all miss you but also know the pain watching you try to deal with and hide your drink problem from family and friends – from bottles hidden in the garden and around the house, the difficulty in holding down a job and for the family the worry and concerns we all felt over what would come next," he wrote.

He added: “Since you died you’ve missed so much. You’ve sadly not had a chance to meet your granddaughter or see your grandsons grow-up into fine young men.

“We probably don't speak enough about you as a family - that's partly because it can often return to what was a difficult few final year of your life.

"Dad, you know you weren’t perfect, but then which one of us is.“

In her letter, Ms Lennon, who lost her father, Gerard, to alcohol in 2015, a year before she was elected to Holyrood, spoke of accompanying him to AA meetings in the southside of Glasgow as a teenager.

She wrote: “A whole lot of life happens when you are waiting for rock bottom. Part of me always believed that you would fall so hard that recovery would follow. There were times it was too difficult to be around.

“Too many days when it was too painful to run to you. On those dark days when we were apart, I hope you know you were always loved.”

She added: If you’d lived one more year to see me elected to the Scottish Parliament, it would have been a special moment for us to share. Instead, I seek the serenity to accept the things I cannot change.

“You showed me how to stand up for people and just causes. Thank you for believing in me and helping me find the courage to change the things I can. Having the wisdom to know the difference is still a work in progress, so I will be back soon for a chat, bringing you flowers and singing along to the ‘Dad’ playlist.”

The initiative comes after three consecutive years of rising numbers of deaths from drugs, and two for deaths from alcohol, across the UK, with Scotland showing the highest rates.