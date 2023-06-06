SIR Keir Starmer was warned that communities in Scotland would be “decimated” by Labour’s plans to block all new licences for exploration in the North Sea.
Speaking to the GMB’s annual congress in Brighton, the leader of the opposition insisted oil and gas would be part of the UK’s energy mix for decades to come, but he dodged a question on whether his party would support work on new fields.
Sir Keir has faced a furious backlash from industry and the unions over the due to be set out later this month as part of his “national mission” to cut the UK’s reliance on fossil fuels.
There are splits too within Labour, with members of the Holyrood group and Shadow Cabinet questioning the policy.
On Monday night, Anas Sarwar publicly broke ranks with Sir Keir telling LBC that there was an “open discussion to be had” on future licenses.
In a question and answer session with delegates at the union’s congress, West Lothian GMB member Tam Carr-Pollock asked Sir Keir about the planned ban.
“Labour's position on blocking new licences is a threat to Scottish jobs and the UK energy security. Without new licenses, we will be reliant on imports from other countries who will reap the benefits of the jobs and taxes," he said.
“The SNP have repeatedly promised a green jobs revolution but far from being an oasis of work, Scotland's become a desert.
“We need oil and gas jobs. So when the current fields in the North Sea are depleted, and Scotland's oil and gas jobs evaporate, what will you tell our members working in these sectors and the communities which will be decimated?”
Sir Keir said he shared Mr Carr-Pollock’s concern about future jobs.
“I absolutely share that concern. And I do know that you and others and working people across the country are being let down by the Tories and let down by the SNP on this, promises about jobs that never materialise.
“I want to be absolutely clear oil and gas are going to be part of the mix for decades to come, into the 2050s. And I don't think that part of our argument is heard loud enough, and clearly enough. For decades to come, oil and gas will be part of the mix.
“But at the heart of your question is this crucial issue, what happens next?
“And what I will never let happen is a repeat of what happened in coal mining, where an industry came to an end and nobody had planned for the future.
“And we're still living with the consequences. We cannot allow that to happen."
Sir Keir said there was an opportunity to "seize the next generation of jobs in nuclear, in new nuclear, in renewables across the country."
“And there's a race on, look at the Inflation Reduction Act in America, look at the EU's response.
“There's a race on for the next generation of jobs and we need to be in that race.
“The wind turbines in Whitelee [wind farm in East Renfrewshire] were not built in Britain, because we didn't get ahead of the game, we cannot let that happen again.
“So we're going to seize that opportunity to get those jobs in renewables. And I estimate there's hundreds of thousands of jobs to be had. Future jobs. 50,000 In Scotland,
“And we can use the skills that we've got, we can deploy those skills. And we can make sure through [Labour’s planned national energy company] GB energy, through procurement, that those jobs are in the places that need them.
“Because we don't want to repeat the error of saying you've got to move you've got to go, we don't need to come to you to your community, we can let you wither.
“We will never repeat that. But if we don't seize that opportunity, if we just sit back and wait without acting now on our green prosperity plan then I genuinely think future generations will never forgive us for repeating the mistake that was made when the coal mines were closed down.”
Meanwhile, on the other side of the argument, Just Stop Oil said Sir Keir should agree to resign if he backed any new licenses.
In a statement posted on their social, the environmental group said: "New oil and gas will hasten the collapse of human civilization and impose indescribable suffering upon billions of people.
"It is literally a matter of life and death for the young, for entire populations of small island states and for the poor in the Global South. It is genocidal.
"Without doubt ending new oil and gas is the most important national imperative in Labour's program. Therefore we call on you, Mr Starmer, to make a public statement that you will resign if the policy of no new oil and gas consents and licenses - including the cancellation of the ruinous Rosebank project - is not enacted within six months of winning the next election."
