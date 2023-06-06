HUMZA Yousaf has appointed Alex Salmond’s former spindoctor as his “official spokesperson and strategic political adviser.”
Kevin Pringle, who was instrumental in the SNP's electoral success announced the appointment in his regular column for the Courier newspaper.
“Eight years after I left my last job with the SNP, thinking that was me finally done with working in politics, I’m taking up a new post this month with the Scottish Government,” he wrote.
Mr Yousaf has been on the hunt for an official spokesperson since succeeding Nicola Sturgeon in March.
The last head of communications, Stuart Nicolson, left after more than a decade in post.
Mr Pringle will have a tough job, with the SNP administration facing their most difficult period in government.
The position comes with a salary of up to £90,000 and a relatively generous pension, though the hours are long.
He added: “Despite all the difficulties and controversies, the SNP still seems to me to retain its hard-earned and relatively recently-acquired status of natural party of government in Scotland.
“I’m not saying this will be the case forever, but I think it holds true for now.
“Indeed, a big part of the attraction of going back to work in government is that this administration – now SNP plus Greens – still has a future, not just a past.
“There are three years to go until the next Scottish Parliament election, but what I don’t yet see is an alternative government among any of the opposition groups, with a compelling, coherent message for change.”
Mr Pringle first worked for the SNP in 1989, becoming Mr Salmond's chief spin doctor between 2007 and 2012. He then went on to helm the party’s communications until he quit in 2015, taking up a lucrative job in public relations.
