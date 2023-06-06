VOTERS in Rutherglen and Hamilton West will have the chance to oust Margaret Ferrier after the MP backed a thirty-day suspension for the shamed politician.
Unexpectedly, there was a vote on the sanction. Normally, the punishments recommended by the Standards Committee are just nodded through.
However, some MPs objected, sparking a division. It’s thought that a number of the Tory MPs voting against the suspension were doing so because they fear it could set a precedent if Boris Johnson is sanctioned for misleading parliament.
In the end, the result was not close, with MPs voting 185 to 40 to suspend Ms Ferrier.
The former SNP MP was found guilty of culpable and reckless conduct at Glasgow Sheriff Court last August after she admitted travelling on a train in September 2020 despite knowing she had Covid.
The MP also spoke in the House of Commons and visited a number of locations in Glasgow, including a mass in Mungo’s church and a bar in Prestwick, Ayrshire, while waiting on the results of a Covid test.
After the positive result came through, she lied to colleagues and said she had to go home to visit a sick relative.
She was ordered to carry out 270 hours of community service after pleading guilty to wilfully exposing people “to the risk of infection, illness and death”.
The Speaker will now formally notify the Petitions Officer in South Lanarkshire, who will then start the process of organising the recall petition. It should open in ten working days, with signing stations located across the constituency.
If, over the course of six weeks, 10 per cent of her constituents add their names to the petition, Ms Ferrier will lose her job, triggering a by-election.
If the petition is successful Ms Ferrier can stand in that by-election. She can also avoid the petition by resigning.
The campaign is already well underway for Labour.
The party's Shadow Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds was in the constituency with Anas Sarwar today.
So far they are the only party to have selected a candidate.
Speaking after the vote, SNP by-election campaign coordinator David Linden said: "There must now be a by-election, which the SNP has been calling for since Ms Ferrier's covid rule breach first came to light in 2020.
"People in Rutherglen and Hamilton West are paying an unacceptable price for the damaging policies of the Tories and pro-Brexit Labour Party, as the cost of living soars.
"The SNP is the only party offering a real alternative. We will put the cost of living, NHS and independence at the heart of our campaign - and we'll work hard for every vote to ensure the people of Rutherglen and Hamilton West can elect a strong SNP MP to stand up for them.”
More to follow...
