The former president made $82.5 million (£66.2 million) from his businesses in Ireland and Scotland between 2017 to 2021, according to an analysis of his tax returns by US government watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW).

Trump, who is running for president in 2024, owns two golf courses in Scotland at Turnberry in South Ayrshire and on the Menie Estate in the Balmedie area of Aberdeenshire.

CREW said that all the revenue came with “extraordinary conflicts of interest, mixing Trump’s personal financial interests with the national interests of the United States”.

The watchdog stated in its reported, published earlier this week, that Trump also earned around $25 million (£20 million) from his golf course in Doonbeg, Ireland.

CREW also said that Trump’s three properties in Scotland and Ireland “are among the biggest liabilities of his empire”.

Trump visited Scotland last month to “see and inspect" his two properties here and cut the ribbon on a second course in Aberdeen.

He previously spent two days at his Turnberry course while in office in July of 2018, meeting the then prime minister, Theresa May, and the Queen during the visit.

Donald Trump (Image: PA)

Back in February, The Herald reported that the company which owns Trump’s Ayrshire golf course, Golf Recreation Scotland, posted a more than £15 million loss in 2021.

According to accounts lodged with Companies House, the group made a loss of £14.7 million in 2021, despite an operating profit of just over £1 million, as a result of depreciation, foreign currency exchange and “exceptional items”.

Accounts for the Trump family’s Aberdeenshire course, meanwhile, showed a £696,000 loss in 2021 – an improvement on its £1.3 million deficit the previous year.

In September last year, New York’s Attorney General accused Donald Trump of fraudulently inflating the valuations of his Scottish properties by millions of pounds.

According a lawsuit filed by Letitia James, New York’s most senior lawyer, the Trump organisation "improperly and materially inflated the value of the golf course" in Aberdeenshire and gave "materially false and misleading valuations" for the Turnberry resort.

Between 2017 and 2019, the U.S. military spent almost $200,000 (£160,000) at Trump Turnberry, according to documents that the Pentagon sent to Congress.

The spending paid for the equivalent of hundreds of nights of rooms at the resort over approximately three dozen separate stays.