In 2022, civil servants took 3,936 sick days for ‘mental disorders’, compared to 2,899 in 2018.

According to the statistics, obtained by the Scottish Conservatives through Freedom of Information, there were a total of 71,031 sick days taken last year by officials, up from 45,961 in 2018.

The number of staff with a sickness absence has also steadily increased from 4,080 in 2018 to 4,721 in 2019, before dropping again during lockdown to 3,878 before spiking again to 4,749 in 2021 and 6,673 in 2022.

The Tories said it was clear that ministers needed “to prioritise support for overwhelmed employees.”

MSP Maurice Golden said: “It is deeply alarming to discover that the number of Scottish Government staff absent from work soared over the last year.

“Many of these absences are in relation to mental health issues and it is clear that ministers need to prioritise support for overwhelmed employees.

“We know that the SNP government have failed to tackle the mental health crisis among the wider population and that has only spiralled since the pandemic.

“These figures must act as an urgent wake-up call for the Scottish Government. Measures must be put in place to support staff to ensure that they can carry out crucial work without feeling overly pressured.

“An increasing rate of absences only risks an even greater burden being put on staff who are having to take on extra work as a result.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said there were a number of support measures available to staff, including short term counselling from an employee assistance service, and a staff network of mental health first aiders.

They added: “Staff sickness levels and the causes of absence continue to be closely monitored. The Scottish Government is committed to supporting staff who are absent from work through sickness with a view to facilitating a return to the workplace as soon as possible.

“The Scottish Government have robust policies and practices to support staff when on short and long term absence.”

Details of the government’s sick day rate comes after Kevin Stewart resigned as transport minister, citing mental health struggles.

The Aberdeen Central MSP said he had been suffering "bouts of poor mental health" since last October, with a "low ebb in early December of last year."

In a letter to Humza Yousaf, he said: "Over the last week or so I have once again been feeling unwell and I feel that I can no longer put in the hours required to serve both my constituents and hold ministerial office, whilst also trying to maintain good mental health.”

Speaking to the BBC, Julie Cameron from the Mental Health Foundation praised Mr Stewart for coming forward.

“It does still take quite a big step in terms of coming forward and being open about your mental health. Unfortunately, that's where we still are, despite progression in terms of being able to talk about mental health,” she said.



