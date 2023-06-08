Meanwhile, Scottish Labour received more than £200,000.

The SNP's money all came from one donor, James Murdoch from Strathearn, and was received on February 8, just a week before Nicola Sturgeon resigned.

The latest update to the political finance register also shows that Humza Yousaf's party received £287,339 in public funding.

The SNP has been rocked by Police Scotland's investigation into the party's finances and funds.

Detectives are probing whether £660,000 of donations set aside for a second referendum was spent on other things.

Former chief executive Peter Murrell and former treasurer Colin Beattie were both arrested before being released pending further investigation.

The party's HQ and Ms Sturgeon's house were both raided by police.

The SNP's donations for the first quarter compares poorly to the amount registered during the similar period last year, when the party received £91,996.

Though that again was from just one donor. William Ritchie bequeathed the money in his will.

The bulk of the Scottish Labour donations came from Peak Scientific.

The global gas generator company headquartered in Inchinnan has previously donated to the Lib Dems and the Tories

Meanwhile, the Conservative Party raised more than £12 million in the first three months of the year.

Labour raised £4.4 million, including £2 million from Lord Sainsbury.

The Liberal Democrats received £1.3 million in donations.

More to follow...