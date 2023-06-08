THE SNP received just £4,000 in donations in the first three months of 2023, new figures from the Electoral Commission have revealed.
Meanwhile, Scottish Labour received more than £200,000.
The SNP's money all came from one donor, James Murdoch from Strathearn, and was received on February 8, just a week before Nicola Sturgeon resigned.
The latest update to the political finance register also shows that Humza Yousaf's party received £287,339 in public funding.
The SNP has been rocked by Police Scotland's investigation into the party's finances and funds.
Detectives are probing whether £660,000 of donations set aside for a second referendum was spent on other things.
Former chief executive Peter Murrell and former treasurer Colin Beattie were both arrested before being released pending further investigation.
The party's HQ and Ms Sturgeon's house were both raided by police.
READ MORE: DRS: Businesses to sue Scottish Government over delay
The SNP's donations for the first quarter compares poorly to the amount registered during the similar period last year, when the party received £91,996.
Though that again was from just one donor. William Ritchie bequeathed the money in his will.
The bulk of the Scottish Labour donations came from Peak Scientific.
The global gas generator company headquartered in Inchinnan has previously donated to the Lib Dems and the Tories
Meanwhile, the Conservative Party raised more than £12 million in the first three months of the year.
Labour raised £4.4 million, including £2 million from Lord Sainsbury.
The Liberal Democrats received £1.3 million in donations.
More to follow...
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here