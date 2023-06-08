Peter Murrell — who held the post for 22 years — quit in March after journalists were misled about the party’s falling membership.

He was also in charge when the SNP’s auditors quit, leaving the party desperately scrambling for a new firm to audit their accounts for 2022 ahead of an Electoral Commission deadline.

In April, Mr Murrell — who is married to former first minister Nicola Sturgeon — was arrested and questioned for nearly 12 hours by detectives as part of Police Scotland’s investigation into the SNP’s finances and funding.

He was later released without charge, pending further investigation.

The home he shares with Ms Sturgeon and the party's Edinburgh HQ were searched by police.

Officers also seized a luxury £110,00 motorhome from outside his 92-year-old mother’s house in Dunfermline.

Details of the job were shared online by the party on Thursday afternoon.

The SNP said they were looking for a “dynamic” boss “to ensure the SNP continues its electoral success, to manage the operational arm of the party, and deliver the next phase of our development and success.”

Whoever takes on the role will have “responsibility for driving change in governance and transparency.”

The successful candidate will also be expected to “demonstrate a strong commitment to Scottish independence and the in-depth knowledge of Scottish politics necessary to ensure continued electoral success and delivery of tangible action on securing our independence.”

The advert goes on to say they will need to “oversee and deliver clear income and fundraising strategies” and “foster a culture of clear communications throughout the party structure and with members.”

As well as planning and executing political campaigning “in line with strategies set out for the independence campaign and each electoral contest” they will need to “effectively manage campaign resources to support maximum electoral success across Scotland.”

The person specification states that the successful candidate will need to show “demonstrable experience of financial management including budgetary management and reporting.”

They will also need “clear experience of working with others towards agreed priorities” and “managing disagreement.”

Evidence of commitment to the “principles of the SNP and the cause of independence” is an essential criterion.