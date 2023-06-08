THE SNP is searching for a new chief executive with a “demonstrable experience of financial management” and “significant experience in dealing with the media.”
Peter Murrell — who held the post for 22 years — quit in March after journalists were misled about the party’s falling membership.
He was also in charge when the SNP’s auditors quit, leaving the party desperately scrambling for a new firm to audit their accounts for 2022 ahead of an Electoral Commission deadline.
In April, Mr Murrell — who is married to former first minister Nicola Sturgeon — was arrested and questioned for nearly 12 hours by detectives as part of Police Scotland’s investigation into the SNP’s finances and funding.
He was later released without charge, pending further investigation.
The home he shares with Ms Sturgeon and the party's Edinburgh HQ were searched by police.
Officers also seized a luxury £110,00 motorhome from outside his 92-year-old mother’s house in Dunfermline.
READ MORE: SNP receive just £4,000 in donations in first three months of 2023
Details of the job were shared online by the party on Thursday afternoon.
The SNP said they were looking for a “dynamic” boss “to ensure the SNP continues its electoral success, to manage the operational arm of the party, and deliver the next phase of our development and success.”
Whoever takes on the role will have “responsibility for driving change in governance and transparency.”
The successful candidate will also be expected to “demonstrate a strong commitment to Scottish independence and the in-depth knowledge of Scottish politics necessary to ensure continued electoral success and delivery of tangible action on securing our independence.”
🏴 As one of most successful political parties in Western Europe, we’re seeking to recruit a dynamic new Chief Executive to ensure we continue our electoral success, to manage operational arm of party, and deliver next phase of our development and success. https://t.co/OklEULuyNd— The SNP (@theSNP) June 8, 2023
The advert goes on to say they will need to “oversee and deliver clear income and fundraising strategies” and “foster a culture of clear communications throughout the party structure and with members.”
READ MORE: Resigned minister orders CalMac ferry review as islanders lose faith
As well as planning and executing political campaigning “in line with strategies set out for the independence campaign and each electoral contest” they will need to “effectively manage campaign resources to support maximum electoral success across Scotland.”
The person specification states that the successful candidate will need to show “demonstrable experience of financial management including budgetary management and reporting.”
They will also need “clear experience of working with others towards agreed priorities” and “managing disagreement.”
Evidence of commitment to the “principles of the SNP and the cause of independence” is an essential criterion.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel