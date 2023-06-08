The Scottish Conservative leader said the event in Elgin library was “totally inappropriate” for children.

According to organisers, the event by Miss Lossie Mouth, the alter ego of teacher John Naples Campbell, aims to encourage children to enjoy reading through imaginative story times while promoting inclusion, diversity and acceptance.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Ross said: “It’s totally inappropriate to hold a show like this for kids under the age of six.

“Storytime for babies and young kids shouldn’t focus on gender or sexual identity.

“That is common sense and on behalf of constituents who’ve contacted me, I’ve raised this with the council.”

He later said he was raising the "legitimate concerns" of his constituents.

Ms Roddick was asked about Scottish Government’s efforts to tackle LGBT discrimination during questions on Thursday.

She said ministers have recently published a plan on hate crime and are in the process of drawing up an action plan for non-binary people.

Discussing Mr Ross’s tweet, she said: “Mr Ross may want to reflect on his recent comments, which follow others that he’s made in regard to Gypsy travellers as well.

“We all know there has been a proud tradition of drag artists in our society for many decades.

“Unless Mr Ross also wants to stop children going to the pantomime, I suggest he apologises for his comments, reflects and attends the reading session in Elgin Library.

“Because he may learn something. In the meantime, they have my support and my sympathies for this undeserved backlash.”

Mr Ross, who was in the chamber at the time, looked angered at Ms Roddick’s statement.

Earlier this week, he said: “I make no apologies for standing up for issues of importance to the people I represent in Moray, many of whom share my concern that this show is inappropriate for babies and young children.”