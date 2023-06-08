With London and Edinburgh having demonstrated a tendency towards legal action on contested matters, a pattern of ministerial behaviour on both sides has emerged in recent years.

The Conservative administration launched a case against the SNP back in 2018 over the latter's EU continuity act challenging whether the legislation was within the powers of the Scottish Parliament.

It also pursued a challenge over the SNP's bill to enshrine the United Nations Convention of the Rights of the Child into Scots law also believing the Edinburgh government was acting beyond its remit.

Nicola Sturgeon's government in turn last year referred its draft bill to hold an independence referendum to the Supreme Court for Holyrood to hold indyref2 without Westminster's agreement after the UK Government refused to consent to a new vote.

And in April, her successor Humza Yousaf, in one of his first decisions as First Minister, began a legal challenge to the UK government’s veto of Holyrood’s gender recognition reform bill, setting up a new constitutional showdown with Downing Street.

While the disputes to date have so far revolved around constitutional matters and the powers of Holyrood and Westminster, any prospective action over the Scottish Government's flagship recycling scheme is likely to come down to the more prosaic matter of money – and substantial amounts of it.

It would centre on who is liable for costs incurred by businesses in Scotland who Lorna Slater, the circularity minister, has said have spent £300 million on preparing for the initiative, which should originally have been launched in April 2021 but was pushed back to July 2022 because of the Covid crisis, with further delays then seeing the start moved to August this year and then to March 2024.

Now the plan is that the Scottish scheme will align with one planned across the UK due to get underway in October 2025 "at the earliest". Some are sceptical though that the initiative will ever get off the ground with any proposals after next year up to a new government, with Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak possibly replaced in Downing Street by Labour's Sir Keir Starmer.

But whatever the future of the scheme, retailers and other businesses north of the Border are already demanding their money back.

Many have spent considerable sums converting parts of their premises to accommodate the reverse vending machines, which are designed for consumers to return single use containers and receive a 20p deposit in return.

This morning Mo Razzaq, from the Federation of Independent Retailers, which represents more than 1000 shops across Scotland, laid the blame at the door of the Scottish Government.

He said businesses had spent £4,000 a year on contracts to hire the machines, while further costs had been incurred due to the loss of shop floor space taken up by the reverse vending machines.

Mr Razzaq said the federation was currently calculating how much members had spent and seeking legal advice on compensation claims.

Mo Razzaq from the Federation of Independent Retailers said businesses had spent £4,000 a year to hire the scheme's machines (Image: Newsquest)

Ms Slater for her part has refused to discuss whether the Scottish Government will be paying compensation to businesses.

She and Mr Yousaf blame UK ministers for the scheme not proceeding as planned saying a last minute decision by Scottish Secretary Alister Jack not to give the go ahead for glass containers put the brakes on the initiative north of the border.

Dr Nick McKerrell, senior lecturer in law at Glasgow Caledonian University, told The Herald it was possible to see a dispute between the Scottish and UK Governments over costs and liability end up in the Court of Session.

"If the Scottish Government were sued by businesses, they could in turn sue the UK Government arguing that they were only liable because they stopped the scheme from going ahead," he said.

"So it's more like a contract law case [rather than one about the constitution]. It would be a private law battle."

Alan Page, emeritus professor of law at Dundee University, agreed.

"If it ends up in court l imagine it will be as a result of businesses seeking compensation rather than the Scottish Government challenging the refusal by UK ministers to grant an exclusion from the UKIMA for a scheme including glass.

"A claim for compensation however will inevitably raise the question of the circumstances in which the scheme did not go ahead with both governments, the UK and the Scottish, denying responsibility."

Meanwhile, behind the scenes in Holyrood there is...

