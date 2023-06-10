Like Vladimir Putin, the Scottish Government has temporarily given up on peace.

The SNP first promised to establish a peace institute in their 2021 manifesto, with Nicola Sturgeon bringing forward the plan in her programme for government, promising to have it up and running by the end of 2022.

The plan was to build on Scotland’s “role in conflict resolution and the promotion of non-violent approaches to resolving disputes between communities and nations”.

Earlier this week, Angus Robertson announced that it hads been delayed because of the “challenging” financial situation facing Scotland.

The Constitution and External Affairs Secretary told MSPs: “In difficult economic times difficult decisions are required to be made, and ministers have reluctantly agreed to delay further work on the peace institute until later this parliamentary term.”

I suppose given the bitterness of the party’s recent leadership contest, it would have been a bit hard for an SNP peace keeping initiative to be taken too seriously.



Taught good

Education Scotland, the Scottish Government agency responsible for “supporting quality and improvement in Scottish education” is on the hunt for a Head of Scrutiny Content.

The first line of the job advert, which appeared on recruitment sites across the internet, read: “Would you like to work for an organisation that wants to improve Scottish education better?”

Scottish Education clearly in safe hands.

Snake in the grass

Our mole in the allotments at New Victoria Gardens in Glasgow’s Southside spotted a poster at the recent Spring open day asking for whoever removed the snake from the hedge at plot 53 to “please return it.”

The poster featured a photo of the snake and one Nicola Sturgeon approaching it, hand outstretched.

It’s not entirely clear if they’re accusing her of taking it or if it’s the only picture of the snake the owners have.

Hopefully, it’s not been seized as part of Operation Branchform.

Aah-eeh-ah-eeh-aaaaaah-eeh-ah-eeh-aaaaah

Imagery of the week comes from the SNP’s Diedre Brock who compared Scottish Secretary Alister Jack to “some sort of toff Tarzan” as he swept in at the last minute to “squash” the Deposit Return Scheme.

Tarzan and the Internal Market Act exemption doesn’t sound like much of a box office smash, tbh.

“Once upon a time, we supposedly had the most powerful devolved Parliament in the world. Now we are not permitted to run a packaging recycling scheme,” Brock humped during business questions.

A bird in the hand

Bit of a surprise for TV’s Jackie Bird when she turned up at a swanky Glasgow hotel to host the Scottish Press Awards on Wednesday night. Shortly after checking in, she returned to the front desk. “There’s a man in my room,” she said. “And he’s just invited me in.” Another room was swiftly organised.