Gies Peace
Like Vladimir Putin, the Scottish Government has temporarily given up on peace.
The SNP first promised to establish a peace institute in their 2021 manifesto, with Nicola Sturgeon bringing forward the plan in her programme for government, promising to have it up and running by the end of 2022.
The plan was to build on Scotland’s “role in conflict resolution and the promotion of non-violent approaches to resolving disputes between communities and nations”.
Earlier this week, Angus Robertson announced that it hads been delayed because of the “challenging” financial situation facing Scotland.
The Constitution and External Affairs Secretary told MSPs: “In difficult economic times difficult decisions are required to be made, and ministers have reluctantly agreed to delay further work on the peace institute until later this parliamentary term.”
I suppose given the bitterness of the party’s recent leadership contest, it would have been a bit hard for an SNP peace keeping initiative to be taken too seriously.
Taught good
Education Scotland, the Scottish Government agency responsible for “supporting quality and improvement in Scottish education” is on the hunt for a Head of Scrutiny Content.
The first line of the job advert, which appeared on recruitment sites across the internet, read: “Would you like to work for an organisation that wants to improve Scottish education better?”
Scottish Education clearly in safe hands.
Snake in the grass
Our mole in the allotments at New Victoria Gardens in Glasgow’s Southside spotted a poster at the recent Spring open day asking for whoever removed the snake from the hedge at plot 53 to “please return it.”
The poster featured a photo of the snake and one Nicola Sturgeon approaching it, hand outstretched.
It’s not entirely clear if they’re accusing her of taking it or if it’s the only picture of the snake the owners have.
Hopefully, it’s not been seized as part of Operation Branchform.
Aah-eeh-ah-eeh-aaaaaah-eeh-ah-eeh-aaaaah
Imagery of the week comes from the SNP’s Diedre Brock who compared Scottish Secretary Alister Jack to “some sort of toff Tarzan” as he swept in at the last minute to “squash” the Deposit Return Scheme.
Tarzan and the Internal Market Act exemption doesn’t sound like much of a box office smash, tbh.
“Once upon a time, we supposedly had the most powerful devolved Parliament in the world. Now we are not permitted to run a packaging recycling scheme,” Brock humped during business questions.
A bird in the hand
Bit of a surprise for TV’s Jackie Bird when she turned up at a swanky Glasgow hotel to host the Scottish Press Awards on Wednesday night. Shortly after checking in, she returned to the front desk. “There’s a man in my room,” she said. “And he’s just invited me in.” Another room was swiftly organised.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here