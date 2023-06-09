SNP insiders have called for Transport to be raised a level in the Scottish Government’s priorities, with the creation of a Cabinet Secretary role for the brief.
Currently, Transport is only a Ministerial-level area, but with the ongoing ferries crisis and historic problems on the roads and railways, some in the party want to see the brief raised up a notch.
Following the departure of current Minister Kevin Stewart, on the grounds of ill-health, is it time to reorganise the Transport portfolio? Does it demand more attention from the Scottish Government?
Read more about the calls in our exclusive story here: SNP MSPs tell FM to make transport a Cabinet post to tackle ferries
