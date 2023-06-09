Currently, Transport is only a Ministerial-level area, but with the ongoing ferries crisis and historic problems on the roads and railways, some in the party want to see the brief raised up a notch.

Following the departure of current Minister Kevin Stewart, on the grounds of ill-health, is it time to reorganise the Transport portfolio? Does it demand more attention from the Scottish Government?

Read more about the calls in our exclusive story here: SNP MSPs tell FM to make transport a Cabinet post to tackle ferries

We want you to have your say – so please vote in our exclusive Herald Readers poll

The Herald is leading Scotland’s coverage of the ongoing issues facing transport across the country, with unrivaled articles on the ferries fiasco, the dualling of the A9, rail strikes and cancellations.

Each day we bring breaking news on our website and in our pages – here's a selection of the latest stories:

Ferguson Marine chief gets £20k golden hello in bonuses 'scandal'

Ferry debacle has made Scots transport minister 'the job few want'

Fergus Ewing warns failure to dual A9 costing lives

We’ll be covering all the issues as they break in the coming days – so log on or buy a paper for all the latest info.

And sign up for the Scotland's Ferries newsletter and get extra analysis and information every week from Scotland's leading journalist on the issue.

What do you think? Have your say in the comments below.