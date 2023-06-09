Conservative MP Nadine Dorries has announced that she will be stepping down as her constituency's representative in a new tweet.
The MP for Mid Bedfordshire was once the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport under Boris Johnson's government.
The politician from Liverpool, who was born in 1957, told the public that she had "informed the chief whip" of her intention to resign.
The Tweet read: "I have today informed the chief whip that I am standing down as the MP for Mid Bedfordshire, with immediate effect.
It has been an honour to serve as the MP for such a wonderful constituency but it is now time for another to take the reins.
The former Culture Secretary, who already announced her resignation at the next election, has a majority of over 24,000 over the opposition party.
Labour renews calls to scrap Boris Johnson's 'carousel of cronies' honours list
This comes after criticism of Boris Johnson for handing over honours in his peerage list to a 'carousel of cronies'
Labour recently renewed calls to stop Boris Johnson from handing over honours to a number of people including Nadine Dorries.
Former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries tells Mike that she does not think she will be going into the House of Lords “any time soon”.— TalkTV (@TalkTV) June 9, 2023
"No one has told me anything."@Iromg | @NadineDorries pic.twitter.com/k80ITM79Q4
Speaking to TalkTV on Friday, Ms Dorries said she had not heard anything but did not expect to be entering the Lords “any time soon”.
“I know nothing,” she said.
“There is a process and the last thing I would want to do would be to cause a by-election in my constituency.
“I don’t believe I will be going into the House of Lords any time soon.”
