A UK Cabinet minister has insisted Westminster has “moved on” from the Boris Johnson era amid a warning over a “civil war” inside the Tory party following the former PM’s decision to quit the Commons.
UK Energy Secretary Grant Shapps, who also served in government under Mr Johnson, said his party did not miss the “drama” of the former PM, adding that his former leader is not in the “mindset” to fight the next general election.
It comes after Johnson ally Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg said the ex-incumbent of No 10, who quit the Commons on Friday in protest against an MPs’ inquiry into partygate, could contest the next election for the Conservative Party and would be in “pole position” during a future leadership contest.
Read more: Rishi Sunak urged to call snap election as Tory turmoil grows
Sir Jacob said there could be a Tory “civil war” if the party tried to “block” him from standing.
Mr Shapps told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme: “There is no kind of chance of him coming back and saying, ‘right, now I’m going to stand again’.
“From what I understand, even he has said he doesn’t want to do that. So we are rather in the realms of the hypothetical.”
Mr Shapps said Mr Johnson would have been “perfectly entitled to remain as an MP” but “decided to step down”.
He told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme: “I think people around the country inside and outside the party recognise that Boris was somebody with many qualities.
“But we are now in a world where there are different challenges to face and we’ve got new management in No 10 getting on with the job and getting on with the priorities of this country.
“I think the world has moved on from what was quite a dramatic period under Brexit and of course under the issues related to Covid, the vaccines and the rest of it.”
Read more: Humza Yousaf: SNP could 'make life difficult' for Labour government
He said the UK is in a “calmer period” under the leadership of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who he said is “doing proper Conservative things” in a response to Mr Johnson accusing the Government of ditching 2019 manifesto pledges.
Mr Shapps also said he disagrees with Mr Johnson’s criticism of the Commons Privileges Committee’s investigation into whether he misled MPs when he said Covid rules were followed in Downing Street during the pandemic despite lockdown-busting parties taking place.
Mr Johnson attacked the seven-person panel on Friday as he resigned as an MP, accusing them of a “witch hunt” and likening the panel to a “kangaroo court”.
But Mr Shapps said he has “no reason” to support the accusations, denying suggestions the investigation was motivated by a desire to reverse Brexit.
The former Tory chairman said, while Mr Johnson had successes as prime minister, he thinks “people both in the Conservative Party and outside don’t miss the drama” of his premiership.
It comes as Guto Harri, a former Johnson spin doctor, told Sky his former boss has been “hounded out of politics”.
But Nigel Farage said the episode spells “the end of Boris Johnson in the Conservative Party” as he suggested more than 10 Tory MPs could be willing to join a new party.
The prominent Leave campaigner, added that the “gap for another insurgency is actually bigger than it was 10 years ago”.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here