The former Scottish Government minister gave her views after Ms Sturgeon was released from custody without charge after seven hours of questioning by officers involved in the long running Operation Branchform. In a statement following her release, the former first minister insisted she was innocent.

Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland on Monday, Ms Regan said: "The Government needs to be completely focused on delivering public services and delivering for the people of Scotland in these difficult times."

She said the probe into the party's finances could be a "distraction" from this, adding:

"I think that Nicola should perhaps consider voluntarily resigning her SNP membership until this can be cleared up."

Resigning would "reaffirm (Ms Sturgeon's) commitment to the principles of the party", she added.

Asked if Ms Sturgeon should be suspended from the party, Ms Regan said her successor as SNP leader and First Minister, Humza Yousaf, may already be considering such a move, adding: "Accountability in these type of situations is really important."

"I think he should consider it," she told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme.

"I would caveat that, and I think she no doubt will be considering whether she should resign from the party at the moment."

Ms Regan, who has been a frequent critic of Ms Sturgeon in recent months, also appeared to suggest the former first minister has broken the party's conduct rules.

"The SNP code of conduct, it does say that members should refrain from conduct that's likely to cause damage or hinder the party's aims," she said.

From left, SNP leadership candidates Ash Regan, Humza Yousaf and Kate Forbes, pictured as the result was declared naming Mr Yousaf as the winner of the contest. Photo PA.

Asked why she thinks Ms Sturgeon could have broken the rules, Ms Regan said that, while all three of those arrested in the party finance probe have been released without charge pending further investigation, the issue has become a "distraction".

"I think that the leadership and Humza need to really think about taking decisive action at the moment," she said.

The call for Ms Sturgeon to be suspended from the SNP was also made by Jackie Baillie, Scottish Labour's deputy leader.

She told BBC Radio 4's Today programme it was a "shocking state of affairs although not surprising, because I think we all anticipated that at some point Nicola Sturgeon would be arrested for questioning about the SNP finances because she is, of course, the third signatory on the accounts".

Ms Bailie added: "The question in my mind is, given all this chaos, given the kind of secrecy and cover-up that has been the hallmark of how the SNP operate, is whether Humza Yousaf, the current First Minister, is indeed strong enough to suspend her and protect the party.

"I've no doubt in my mind, he absolutely needs to do that."

Asked what the consequences have been for Scottish politics, Ms Baillie said: "The impact has been profound, irrespective of what the outcome is.

"The SNP appeal to the people of Scotland based on them projecting an image of being kind of morally superior to the 'corrupt politics', if you like, of the rest of the UK - now that clearly doesn't work for them anymore."

