The media tycoon served three separate terms as Prime Minister, first between May 1994 and January 1995, then from 2001 to 2006 and finally from 2008 to 2011.

He was admitted to hospital on Friday as he battled chronic myelomonocytic leukemia and his condition worsened over the weekend.

Berlusconi had previously been taken to hospital in Milan on April 5 with a lung infection stemming from the disease, said Dr Alberto Zangrillo, his personal physician.

News agency ANSA reported on Monday morning that Berlusconi's brother, Paolo, and his daughter Marina had arrived at the Ran Raffaele hospital in Milan.

They were later joined by other family members and it was announced that Berlusconi had died.

Berlusconi made the move into politics after earning his fortune in media, with the Milan-born mogul setting up a local television station in 1973 before going national with his Mediaset empire.

In 1986 he bought football giants AC Milan and, backed by his largesse, the Rossoneri became one of the top teams in Europe, winning Serie A eight times and the Champions League on three occasions, as well as the European Cup twice under his ownership.

Though he sold the club to Chinese investors in 2016 at the time of his death he was the owner of another Serie A side, Monza, near to his home in Arcore.

Berlusconi used his success in football to power his political ambitions, naming his party Forza Italia after a terrace chant at national team matches.

Though he was elected Prime Minister three times he was dogged by legal issues and scandals, though he only faced conviction in one of 32 cases in which he was tried.

His personal life also came under the microscope, with a scandal emerging over Berlusconi's so-called 'Bunga Bunga parties' which saw him engage in sex parties with prostitutes.

He faced trial for allegedly soliciting minors in relation to the parties, and was initially sentenced to seven years in prison and banned from public office for life. However, the charges were dropped on appeal.

Berlusconi was also known for his controversial public statements, including comments about women in politics, alleged Islamophobic pronouncements and telling earthquake victims who had lost their homes they should view the experience as being like a camping weekend.

He had experienced health issues in recent years, undergoing heart surgery in 2016 and surgery for a blocked intestine in 2019.

Despite that Berlusconi remained politically active, with Forza Italia forming part of the right-wing coalition which was elected to government last year.

He is survived by five children, Marina, Pier Silvio, Barbara, Eleonora and Luigi.