Transport union boss Mick Lynch will speak to Scottish MSPs as CalMac frontline staff face "hostile" conditions.
The general secretary of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) will join a Holyrood Meeting on Tuesday, June 13.
It will be chaired by RMT parliamentary group convenor and former Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard.
They will also be joined by CalMac workers and the author of a new report into the future of the ferry service Professor Jeanette Findlay.
The meeting is expected to take place from 5.30pm tomorrow.
The report is titled 'Financing and delivery of lifeline ferry services in Scotland' was commissioned by the union.
RMT states that it aims to restore balance to the debate surrounding Scotland's ferry services.
During the meeting, Mr Lynch will also discuss the Scottish Government's response to the crises engulfing the ferry operator.
Islanders have faced a series of cancelled services amid ferry breakdowns and vessels redirected to assist other routes.
South Uist has seen the majority of the service to Mallaig on the mainland axed this month after MV Lord of the Isles was redeployed.
Hundreds of islanders gathered on Lochboisdale Pier on June 4 in a protest against the move.
The report from Prof Findlay, from the Adam Smith Business School at the University of Glasgow, puts an emphasis on the operator's seafaring, port and clerical staff.
The union states that the recent turmoil on Scotland's ferry lines is a "direct result of the Ferguson Marine ferry fiasco" but CalMac staff are increasingly concerned about their futures.
