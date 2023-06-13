Of the 298 fatalities in the first quarter of the year, 98, roughly a third, were women, up from 86 during the same time period last year.

Overall, the number of drug-related deaths was up 1% on the previous quarter and 5% higher than during the same three months in 2022.

The government’s quarterly report says that the rolling 12-month total number of suspected drug deaths has now “flattened out” after “following a downward trend since early 2021.”

The Scottish Conservatives said it was “utterly inexcusable” the number of lives being lost to drugs was “heading in the wrong direction.”

According to the report, which is based on Police Scotland management information, men accounted for 67% of all of the suspected deaths, down from 70% in 2022.

Suspected deaths among under 25s increased slightly – by 7% – to 16 in this quarter, compared to 2022, while 66% were people aged 35 and 54.

Police divisions with the highest number of estimated deaths include Greater Glasgow with 68, Edinburgh City, 46 and Lanarkshire, 34.

Figures published last year revealed that 1,330 people died drug-related deaths in 2021.

Scotland’s fatalities were 4.9 times higher than England and Wales, and 3.8 times higher than the next worst European nation, Norway

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “These figures are stories of lives cut short and potential extinguished. They are stories of opportunities lost, families and friends grieving.

“Every drug death is preventable, so I will never understand why Nicola Sturgeon, by her own admission, took her eye off the ball and cut the support people relied upon.

“The result was a public health disaster and Scotland’s drug deaths are now many times worse than anywhere else in Europe.”

Scottish Conservative shadow minister for drugs policy Sue Webber, said: “Drug fatalities are Scotland’s national shame under the SNP. Every single one of these deaths is an absolute tragedy and my thoughts are with all those grieving the loss of a loved one.

“It is utterly inexcusable that we are continuing to see the number of lives being lost to drugs heading in the wrong direction. Nicola Sturgeon – by her own admission – took her eye off the ball on this issue, and deaths soared as a result.

“Of her many failures as first minister, Scotland having by far the worst drugs death rate in Europe is arguably the worst of all. And Humza Yousaf appears to be equally distracted from tackling it.”



