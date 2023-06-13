THE number of women dying drug-related deaths in Scotland between January and March 2023 has jumped by 14 per cent, according to the latest figures from the Scottish Government.
Of the 298 fatalities in the first quarter of the year, 98, roughly a third, were women, up from 86 during the same time period last year.
Overall, the number of drug-related deaths was up 1% on the previous quarter and 5% higher than during the same three months in 2022.
READ MORE: Ministers warned of strike threat to Scotland's schools in pay row
The government’s quarterly report says that the rolling 12-month total number of suspected drug deaths has now “flattened out” after “following a downward trend since early 2021.”
The Scottish Conservatives said it was “utterly inexcusable” the number of lives being lost to drugs was “heading in the wrong direction.”
According to the report, which is based on Police Scotland management information, men accounted for 67% of all of the suspected deaths, down from 70% in 2022.
Suspected deaths among under 25s increased slightly – by 7% – to 16 in this quarter, compared to 2022, while 66% were people aged 35 and 54.
Police divisions with the highest number of estimated deaths include Greater Glasgow with 68, Edinburgh City, 46 and Lanarkshire, 34.
Figures published last year revealed that 1,330 people died drug-related deaths in 2021.
Scotland’s fatalities were 4.9 times higher than England and Wales, and 3.8 times higher than the next worst European nation, Norway
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “These figures are stories of lives cut short and potential extinguished. They are stories of opportunities lost, families and friends grieving.
“Every drug death is preventable, so I will never understand why Nicola Sturgeon, by her own admission, took her eye off the ball and cut the support people relied upon.
“The result was a public health disaster and Scotland’s drug deaths are now many times worse than anywhere else in Europe.”
READ MORE: 'Unacceptable': Scotland's drug death crisis flatlines with 1,330 annual fatalities in 2021
Scottish Conservative shadow minister for drugs policy Sue Webber, said: “Drug fatalities are Scotland’s national shame under the SNP. Every single one of these deaths is an absolute tragedy and my thoughts are with all those grieving the loss of a loved one.
“It is utterly inexcusable that we are continuing to see the number of lives being lost to drugs heading in the wrong direction. Nicola Sturgeon – by her own admission – took her eye off the ball on this issue, and deaths soared as a result.
“Of her many failures as first minister, Scotland having by far the worst drugs death rate in Europe is arguably the worst of all. And Humza Yousaf appears to be equally distracted from tackling it.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel