THE UK Government is using the cover of Brexit to “impose direct Westminster rule by stealth” north of the border, Angus Robertson has said.
The SNP Constitution Secretary made the claim as he published a Scottish Government paper on the wide-ranging impact of the EU referendum on devolution.
The 16-page document said there had been “fundamental changes” in the relationship between the governments in Edinburgh and London since the Leave vote of 2016.
These included the UK Government passing laws in breach of the Sewel Convention, which says Westminster will not normally legislate in devolved areas without Holyrood’s consent.
READ MORE: Jo Farrell appoined as first woman chief constable of Police Scotland
The paper said this had been breached in respect of nine UK laws since 2016, although the UK Government disputed that Holyrood’s consent was needed in two of the cases.
The “most significant” was the UK Internal Market Act which enforces common trading rules across the four nations of the UK, although EU membership did much the same.
It was “the most wide-ranging constraint imposed on devolved competence since 1999 and undermines the Scottish Parliament’s ability to make laws for Scotland in devolved areas”, the paper said.
The UK Internal Market Act has been a key element of the cross-border row over the Scottish Government’s delayed deposit return recycling scheme (DRS).
UK ministers decided that if Scotland had glass recycling as part of its DRS it would create “permanent divergence” in the UK market, and so imposed restrictions excluding glass.
That led the Scottish Government to delay its DRS until at least October 2025.
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has denied the Internal Market Act erodes devolved power, calling it a “protector of devolution” which maintains the UK’s single market.
The Scottish Government paper also said UK Ministers have given themselves new powers to intervene in devolved areas, effectively diluting Holyrood’s powers.
London was also bypassing Holyrood to distribute money directly in Scotland, such as the Levelling Up funding going to Scottish councils.
The paper also claimed the UK Government’s approach had been behind challenges to Holyrood over child rights and gender reform, although neither were related to Brexit.
It said the overall conduct by the UK Government showed a “worrying trend”, reducing Holyrood’s powers and imposing decisions made in London on Edinburgh.
“Ultimately these developments can frustrate the purpose of devolution and risk making the settlement practically unworkable.
“Put simply, the evidence set out in this paper shows there cannot be true self-government under a devolution settlement that retains Westminster’s supremacy over the democratic will of the Scottish Parliament.”
READ MORE: Scots universities accused of 'profiteering' from overseas students
According to metadata on the document, it was authored by a civil servant, Gerald Byrne, the head of the Scottish Government’s constitutional policy team.
Mr Robertson added: “The Scottish Parliament was set up because people in Scotland voted for it, but the Westminster government is rolling back on that democratic process.
“Under the cover of Brexit, they are imposing direct Westminster rule by stealth and curtailing the ability of the Parliament to take decisions for the benefit of people in Scotland.
“What we have seen so far is the thin edge of the wedge. UK Government ministers have given themselves the power to subject healthcare and water services in Scotland to UK-wide so called "market access” principles.
“The evidence the Scottish Government is presenting today sets out the range of underhand mechanisms UK Government ministers are using to undermine the democratically elected Scottish Parliament and exert tightening Westminster control on Scottish life.
“I hope that this evidence will be used by all those who value the Scottish Parliament and wish to protect this essential national democratic institution.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel