Stephen Flynn also urged Mr Sunak to apologise for the “cycle of misery” caused by Brexit, including higher food, energy and mortgage prices.

Ms Sturgeon was arrested by police investigating the SNP’s finances on Sunday and questioned by detectives for seven hours before being released without charge.

The Scottish Tories and some of the SNP’s own politicians said the former FM should lose the party whip - either by resigning it or by Humza Yousaf withdrawing it from her.

READ MORE: Angus Robertson warns of 'Westminster rule by stealth' in Scotland

However Mr Yousaf refused, as she had not been charged, and on Monday insisted she was still an asset to the party and the “most impressive” politician in Europe.

It later emerged that SNP MSPs had sent Ms Sturgeon flowers “as a mark of sympathy” after her arrest, despite the possibility she could yet face a criminal charge.

Police Scotland is looking at whether £660,000 raised by the SNP for Indyref2 was misspent.

With the Bank of England hiking interest rates to tackle stubborn inflation, mortgage rates have shot up in recent weeks and lenders have withdrawn many existing deals.

The cost of some of the UK Government’s own borrowing, via two-year Treasury gilts, also rose this week to almost 4.9 per cent, the highest since the 2008 financial crisis.

At PMQs, Mr Flynn reminded Mr Sunak that during his failed Tory leadership bid last year he warned that Liz Truss’s policies would lead to mortgage rate rises.

He quoted Mr Sunak's prediction that "it’s going to tip millions of people into misery and it’s going to mean we have absolutely no chance of winning the next election”.

Mr Flynn then asked: “Given that mortgage rates continue to rise, does he still agree with his own electoral analysis?”

Mr Sunak said his economic policy had made reducing inflation and thereby interest rates its “number one priority”, and said rates were higher in many othercountries.

READ MORE: Humza Yousaf refuses to suspend 'most impressive politician in Europe'

He went on: “But it is important in order to reduce inflation that you do need to have control over borrowing, which is why we, unlike the party opposite [Labour], are disciplined with regard to the public finances.

“But these are the issues that we should be focused on. I saw that the SNP yesterday, Mr Speaker, had a meeting to discuss their future, but the only thing they managed to decide was that they should send Nicola Sturgeon some flowers. So can he [Mr Flynn] tell us, did he sign the card?”

Mr Flynn replied: “Respectfully I think the Prime Minister needs to grow up”.

He went on: “There is an elephant in this here chamber when it comes to the dire economic circumstances facing the UK, and that’s Brexit.

“The Tory benches, they don’t want to accept it and the Labour Party, they don’t want to talk about it.

“But whether it’s food prices, energy prices or indeed mortgage prices, households in Scotland are being shafted by Brexit.

“So can I ask the Prime Minister will he apologise for the cycle of misery that Westminster has caused?”

Mr Sunak replied: “While his party leader calls Nicola Sturgeon the most impressive politician in Europe, we are getting on delivering for the people of Scotland.

“Paying half of their energy bills, making sure that pensions rise, making sure that there’s direct support for those who need it with the cost of living and crucially ensuring that we secure over 200,000 jobs by supporting Scotland’s North Sea oil and gas industry, something opposed by his party.”



