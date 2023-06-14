Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer put the claim to Mr Sunak at Prime Minister's Questions following a row between the Conservative leader and Mr Johnson about the controversial list.

The long-awaited names of individuals nominated by Mr Johnson to receive honours and peerages was released last Friday - hours before the former Prime Minister announced he was resigning as an MP. It attracted a host of criticism with accusations of cronyism being thrown at Mr Johnson.

Sir Keir asked the Prime Minister why the Conservative Party “spent this last week arguing over which of them gets a peerage” when people "across the country are worried about their bills, the price of the weekly shop and the spiralling mortgage rates".

“But the truth is for all his tough talk after the event, the Prime Minister did sign off the honours list. That means that those who threw a Downing Street party the night before the late Queen sat alone at her husband’s funeral will now receive awards from the King," the Labour leader said. "If he is so tough, why didn’t he block it?”

Mr Sunak insisted he followed the process involved in previous prime ministers having the ability to submit honours "to the letter" and "upheld the convention of non-interference on political honours”.

The Prime Minister replied: “As I said, I and the Government followed due process and convention. Prime ministers of both parties have always upheld the convention of non-interference on political honours.

“My predecessors may not have agreed with Labour’s choices of Tom Watson or Shami Chakrabarti, but the same precedent stood then as it does now. And I’d expect a knight like him to understand that.”

Sir Keir responded: “Honours should be for public service not Tory cronies.”

He asked: “Isn’t this this case: He was too weak to block Johnson’s list, and that also means that those who spent their time helping cover up Johnson’s lawbreaking are rewarded by becoming lawmakers for the rest of their lives?”

Mr Sunak replied: “It is right that we use the honours system to recognise people. Almost 2,000 people a year from members of the England Lionesses team to the first Asian police officer in Greater Manchester.

The opposition leader later went on to raise what Mr Sunak would do regarding former Prime Minister Liz Truss's honours list.

She is also entitled to nominate a list of people for peerages and gongs.

Sir Keir Starmer asked if Mr Sunak will block Ms Truss's list or “buckle to her as well”.

The Labour leader told the Commons: “There’s only one party that broke the economy and they’re sitting right there. And there’s a reason they can’t fix the problems facing the country because they never take responsibility for the damage that they’ve done.

“And it’s not just Johnson – the Prime Minister’s immediate predecessor is hoping to reward those who made her reign such a rip-roaring success.

“On her honours list are the masterminds of that kamikaze budget – the economic extremists of the Institute of Economic Affairs, those whose disastrous ideas crashed the economy and left the country to pick up the pieces.

“Will the Prime Minister block that honours list or will he buckle to her as well?”

Mr Sunak replied by trying to move the debate onto Labour's economic policy and reported plans to block new North Sea oil and gas developments.

“If you want disastrous economic ideas all you have to do is (look at) Labour’s economic policy on energy. It’s an energy policy that seeks to ban all new British oil and gas drilling, jeopardising 200,000 jobs and our energy security at a time of international conflict," said Mr Sunak.

“Despots like Putin are the only people who will welcome such a policy. His predecessor once said he wanted British jobs for British workers – his policy is British jobs for Russian workers.”

Mr Johnson, who resigned as Prime Minister in July 2022, nominated seven people to receive life peerages and 38 people to receive honours including MBEs, OBEs and knighthoods.

They included a knighthood and a damehood for key allies including former Cabinet ministers Jacob Rees-Mogg and Priti Patel and well as a peerages for backroom staff.

Charlotte Owen, 29, a former aide to Mr Johnson, at 29 was given a peerage and the title Baroness Owen.

A parliamentary hairdresser and an adviser to Mr Johnson's wife Carrie Johnson were also among those given honours for their contributions to British society.

Martin Reynolds, formerly Mr Johnson’s principal private secretary in No 10, was nominated for a peerage.

He admitted emailing Downing Street staff to invite them to come for drinks in the No 10 garden to “make the most of this lovely weather” on May 20, 2020.

The “bring your own booze” event took place at a time when rules and guidance restricted gatherings of more than two people and workplaces were meant to maintain social distancing.

Shelley Williams-Walker, who was head of operations at No 10 during Mr Johnson’s premiership, was made a dame in the former PM's list.

She was allegedly in charge of the music during one of two leaving dos held on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral on April 16, 2021.