It goes that while yes Scottish Labour lost 40 of their 41 MPs at the 2015 election under his leadership, and while, yes, their vote dropped by 17 per cent, maybe it would have been worse if Jim Murphy hadn't been in charge.

The onslaught of support for the SNP following the independence referendum meant Labour was always on course for a drubbing.

But maybe having Jim Murphy leading the charge took the edge off the drubbing just a wee bit.

It's not a great theory. I'm not sure even Jim Murphy would think it's true, but as a philosophy, as a way of life, it has some merit.

My friend applies it to other parts of his life when it all goes wrong.

When he gets to the end of the overdraft before payday because he lost all his cash at the casino, does he despair? Yes, but then he thinks if he hadn't acted a bit more prudently the other week, bought a Sainsbury's meal deal instead of an artisan focaccia from some fancy coffee place then he'd have been out of cash sooner.

Keich his breeks on the way to work? Ah yes, but if he hadn't had that banana for breakfast maybe the consequence of last night's exclusively Guinness diet would have been far less solid.

Given some of the speculation from Westminster at the moment, it seems to be a philosophy that Rishi Sunak and his party look like they might be embracing.

There are rumours that the Prime Minister is considering an autumn election.

Not next autumn. This autumn.

According to Paul Waugh in the I, there’s chatter among some on the Tory backbenches that it could come in October.

You can see the advantages for Sunak. He gets to go to the country without another year of Tory infighting and another year of constant cost-of-living pain.

At the moment inflation stands at 8.7%, far above the Bank of England's target of 2%.

Currently borrowing costs are at 4.5% but stronger-than-expected wage growth has raised the prospect of a 5% or 5.5% rate next week when the bank's Monetary Policy Committee meets.

There's been talk of a 6% rate before the end of the year.

That’s going to hurt the estimated 1.4 million people due to renew their fixed-rate mortgages by December.

It’ll be tough too for first time buyers. Tenants also face misery with private landlords selling up or pushing up rent.

Because of Liz Truss and her catastrophic mini-budget, the Tories are closely associated with mortgage misery.

You’ll remember during the leadership contest last year, Sunak warned that Truss’s economic plans would “tip millions of people into misery”.

“It’s going to mean we have absolutely no chance of winning the next election,” he said at the time.

There's little comfort for him in being proved right.

The Tory leader was reminded of those comments on Wednesday during Prime Minister’s Questions, by the SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn.

Last weekend, Labour released an analysis suggesting the average household is paying £223 a week in mortgage interest payments, up by £150 in the wake of the mini-budget. That works out to an increase of £7,000 a year.

“Rishi Sunak might want to forget the economic misery the Conservatives have inflicted, but the public can’t forget about it as their outgoings soar,” the party said.

So how does all this translate into an early election?

Because to paraphrase d-ream, things might only get worse.

You can see the advantages for Sunak. It’s not much that losing in October might be better than losing next Spring, but he might not even lose.

He gets to avoid a year of cost of living hell.

It also gives him a get out for the five pledges he made in January, particularly his promise to half inflation by the end of the year.

It also nips current Tory infighting in the bud, preventing it from reaching 1997 levels of chaos.

And if he wins the two by-elections (three if Nadine Dorries ever gets around to quitting), he might even be able to get his party under control and behind him.

For what it’s worth, when I asked a Tory MP if they thought it was likely there’d be a general election this year, they...

