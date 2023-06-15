SNP MP Joanna Cherry received two threatening tweets which the Metropolitan Police are now investigating under the Communications Act 2003.

The force had previously deemed the first tweet not to have met the criminal threshold for an offence.

That tweet, of which Ms Cherry shared a screenshot on Twitter, said: “I’d kill her with my bare hands if I ever saw her irl.”

I am hoping the Metropolitan police will reconsider their decision on the criminality of the first tweet threatening to kill me in the light of the second tweet threatening not just my life but that of 2 other MPs @RosieDuffield1 & @JNHanvey https://t.co/WXJiJUjUQT pic.twitter.com/R9MD0c2RK4 — Joanna Cherry KC (@joannaccherry) June 14, 2023

Ms Cherry also shared the second post from the same author, which said, in reference to her and two other MPs: “Each of them should be murdered in broad daylight on a crowded street.”

Ms Cherry, MP for Edinburgh South West, wrote: “I am hoping the Metropolitan police will reconsider their decision on the criminality of the first tweet threatening to kill me in the light of the second tweet threatening not just my life but that of 2 other MPs (Rosie Duffield) & (Neale Hanvey).”

In a statement, the Met said: “On Tuesday, June 13 the Met was made aware of a tweet received by a serving MP.

“The contents were assessed and it was deemed it did not meet the criminal threshold for an offence.

“The matter was logged for intelligence purposes.

“However, we have today, June 14, become aware of a further tweet linked to the same account and with these being taken together, we will now be investigating this matter for potential criminal offences under the Communications Act 2003.

“We take the safety and security of MPs extremely seriously and our parliamentary liaison and investigation team works with colleagues from local police forces through the Operation Bridger network and the Parliamentary Security Department to provide MPs and their constituency teams with support and advice in relation to their safety and security.”