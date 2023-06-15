Police have launched a probe into alleged death threats against an MP.
SNP MP Joanna Cherry received two threatening tweets which the Metropolitan Police are now investigating under the Communications Act 2003.
The force had previously deemed the first tweet not to have met the criminal threshold for an offence.
READ MORE: The Stand comedy club reverses decision to ban Joanna Cherry
That tweet, of which Ms Cherry shared a screenshot on Twitter, said: “I’d kill her with my bare hands if I ever saw her irl.”
Ms Cherry also shared the second post from the same author, which said, in reference to her and two other MPs: “Each of them should be murdered in broad daylight on a crowded street.”
Ms Cherry, MP for Edinburgh South West, wrote: “I am hoping the Metropolitan police will reconsider their decision on the criminality of the first tweet threatening to kill me in the light of the second tweet threatening not just my life but that of 2 other MPs (Rosie Duffield) & (Neale Hanvey).”
READ MORE: Joanna Cherry - one step forward, one step back
In a statement, the Met said: “On Tuesday, June 13 the Met was made aware of a tweet received by a serving MP.
“The contents were assessed and it was deemed it did not meet the criminal threshold for an offence.
“The matter was logged for intelligence purposes.
“However, we have today, June 14, become aware of a further tweet linked to the same account and with these being taken together, we will now be investigating this matter for potential criminal offences under the Communications Act 2003.
“We take the safety and security of MPs extremely seriously and our parliamentary liaison and investigation team works with colleagues from local police forces through the Operation Bridger network and the Parliamentary Security Department to provide MPs and their constituency teams with support and advice in relation to their safety and security.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel