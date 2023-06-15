In an unprecedented report on a former Prime Minister, the Commons Privileges Committee said he should have been suspended for 90 days if he was still an MP.

It also said he should be denied the Commons pass routinely given to former MPs.

The Committee found Mr Johnson deliberately and repeatedly misled Parliament over whether Covid lockdown rules had been broken in Downing Street while he was PM.

It said this was a serious contempt of the House, and was compounded by Mr Johnson leaking some of the findings against him and attacking the Committee.

He had been "complicit in the campaign of abuse and attempted intimidation” of the Committee, it said.

In response, Mr Johnson said the Privileges Committee was “beneath contempt” as it had reached a “deranged conclusion” to deliver “what is intended to be the final knife-thrust in a protracted political assassination”.

Mr Johnson resigned last week as the MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip after being given advance notice of the findings, triggering a byelection in the Labour target seat.

There had been speculation about him returning to the Commons, but the severity of today's report makes that all but impossible.

A suspension of 10 days is enough to trigger a re-call byelection. The recommended sanction of 90 days shows how seriously the committee took his misconduct.

Tory MP Tobias Ellwood said the support Mr Johnson once enjoyed from the party base was “changing before our very eyes” into anger, and a comeback was very doubtful.

He told Sky News: “Johnson’s confidence stemmed from the huge support he received from the party base. He was loved by members across the country but this is changing before our very eyes. There’s now disappointment, even anger that the party, the activists are left to pick up the pieces”.

Earlier, on a visit to Harrow, Rishi Sunak dodged questions about Mr Johnson by saying he hadn't read the report.

Asked if he believed if Mr Johnson should be allowed to be an MP again, the Prime Minister said: “You are talking about a report that I haven’t seen and that no one else has seen.

"It wouldn’t be right to comment on it in advance of it coming out and being published.”

He added: “These are matters for the House of Commons, and Parliament will deal with it in the way that it does.”

Asked if he was “frustrated” by Mr Johnson’s interventions in the past week, Mr SUnak said: “No, I’m just getting on with delivering for the country."

This is a breaking story and will be updated.