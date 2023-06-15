Scottish Secretary Alister Jack, who has been ferociously loyal to Mr Johnson in the past, is seen as the Scottish Tory MP most likely not to endorse a damning report by the Commons Privileges Committee.

Mr Ross, who previously flip-flopped over his support for Mr Johnson, said he would support the Committee’s work when it comes to a debate on Monday.

The Committee found Mr Johnson had committed repeated contempts of parliament by deliberately misleading MPs over Covid rule-breaking in Downing Street.

The Committee said that if he had not quit as an MP last week, Mr Johnson ought to be suspended from the Commons for 90 days as a punishment.

It also said he should be denied the Commons pass given to former MPs as standard.

His leaking of the draft findings and his pre-emptive attack on the committee as a “kangaroo court” had been a further contempt and a factor in the 90-day recommendation, it said.

Mr Johnson has called the conclusions “deranged”, “rubbish” and “a lie”.

First Minister Humza Yousaf today accused Mr Johnson of “betraying the people of the UK” and said Mr Ross had previously “backed Boris Johnson to the very hilt”.

Speaking after FMQs, Mr Yousaf added: “This is an extraordinarily dark day in a dark chapter in Westminster’s history.

“I am thinking first and foremost of all those who lost a loved one during Coid, those who couldn’t attend a funeral because of the restrictions in place during lockdown.

“Those who couldn’t hold the hand of a loved one because of the restrictions that were in place and Boris Johnson has not just betrayed the House of Commons, but has betrayed every single person in this country.

“The Scottish Conservatives- who backed Boris Johnson to the hilt, invited him to their party conference - they should not only apologise for that full backing that they gave Boris Johnson, but it it is incumbent that when this report is brought to the House of Commons, every single Scottish Conservative MP votes to sanction Boris Johnson.”

Mr Ross, the MP for Moray as well as a Highlands & Islands list MSP, later said he would support the Committee’s work and recommendations in parliament on Monday.

But asked if he expected all six Scottish Tory MPs to vote the same way, Mr Ross said: “I’m not going to start guessing who other people will vote. It’s up to each individual MP to fully consider that significant report.

“I think colleagues will look very seriously at the conclusions of the report and indeed some of the further evidence that’s come out today.

“I think when a free vote has been provided it’s right to respect that, but my view could not be clearer. I will be supporting the recommendations of the Privileges Committee in the House of Commons on Monday.

Pressed on how other Scottish Tory MPs would vote, he said: “When something is a free vote I don’t want in any way to look as if I am telling people what to do

“But I cannot be clearer that I myself, as MP for Moray and leader of the Scottish Conservatives, will be voting for that report.

“I think we have to respect if something is a free vote. The Prime Minister has taken the decision not to whip MPs and I think it's right that MPs take the time to consider the work the committee has done and look at the recommendations.”

Asked if he would be “mortified” if Mr Jack went in a different way to him, Mr Ross said: “I have said very clearly it's a free vote and a free vote means I'm not going to tell you or other MPs how to vote but I can tell you my role in this, what I'm going to do.”

Asked if he would "touch Mr Johnson with a barge pole" if he applied to stand for the Tories at Holyrood, he said: “Boris Johnson has shown no interest in his long career in standing as a Scottish Conservative and I don't see that changing anytime soon.”