The health board confirmed in a briefing note that a total of 78 patients are now without a consultant oncologist and can expect “delay and disruption” to their treatment after a specialist in colorectal cancer left "earlier than planned".

This includes 13 patients who face having the start of their chemotherapy delayed, while the remainder have been told that it has to be paused indefinitely.

The situation was branded a "national scandal" by opposition MSPs.

Scottish Labour health spokeswoman, Jackie Baillie, said “This is a travesty for those affected and a national scandal.

“Cancer is Scotland’s biggest killer and swift treatment is key, but these patients are being left to deteriorate because of a workforce crisis the SNP let spiral out of control."

The update, dated June 15, states that the health board has so far been "unable to find a replacement for this highly specialised role".

It states: "There is a national shortage of trained oncologists with unfilled posts across the UK and despite approaching all independent employment agencies we have not identified suitable cover even on a locum basis.

"The other consultants in our local cancer service are not specialised in this area of oncology.

"We are in discussion with the other cancer centres within Scotland but they are also affected by the shortage of oncologists, particularly those specialising in the treatment of colorectal cancers.

"NHS Tayside and NHS Grampian have offered to take a small proportion of our patients and we await support from other Boards to accommodate all of our patients."

The announcement came on the same day that the Scottish Government unveiled its 10-year cancer strategy which is focused on cutting late-stage diagnoses and improving survival rates.

The NHS Highland memo goes on to state that the problem had been escalated to the Scottish Government's National Oncology Co-ordination Group at the end of April and that "various meetings have taken place to find a solution that will maintain access to treatment for all patients across Scotland".

It said the the Scottish Government had written to the 10 other mainland health boards 10 days ago "requiring a solution is developed to support [Highland] patients", but added: "At this time we do not have an indication of when this will occur.

"This unfortunately means patients in NHS Highland and the Western Isles are likely to experience delay and disruption to their treatment until we can find a replacement or a national solution for all our patients is developed.

"We have written to all 78 patients affected to explain that their consultant has left.

"[On Wednesday June 14], it was agreed on the advice of professional medical, nursing and pharmacy colleagues that it was no longer safe to continue administering chemotherapy to those patients who are not under the clinical supervision of a colorectal oncology consultant.

"We are currently suspending treatment for these and are unable to commence treatment for 13 patients identified as requiring chemotherapy.

"This position will be under continuous review but at this time we are sorry that we are unable to advise our patients of when their chemotherapy treatments will be offered.

"For our patients this will be a very worrying time and personal contact is being made with these patients through their specialist nurse.

"For our staff this is also a challenging situation to face which is unprecedented and we thank them for their continued dedication to their roles."

It comes after Scottish Labour leader, Anas Sarwar, raised the case of 76-year-old Malcolm Graham at First Minister's Questions on Thursday after the Lewis resident was told his cancer treatment could not begin due to a shortage of oncologists.

Scottish Labour MSP for the Highlands and Islands Rhoda Grant said the latest revelations were "a disgrace".

She added: “NHS Highland has clearly been sounding the alarm for months, but the SNP government doesn’t seem to grasp that this is a matter of life and death.

“The Scottish Government must show some leadership and work with NHS Highland to deal with this crisis and get these life-saving services running again.”