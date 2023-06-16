The former Prime Minister committed a “clear breach” of the rules according to the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba).

Former ministers and senior civil servants are supposed to seek advice before starting a new job within two years of leaving their position.

Mr Johnson, who was ousted from Downing Street last July, gave Acoba just 30 minutes’ notice today before announcing he had already been by the Daily Mail.

He is expected to earn a six-figure salary for a weekly column.

In a promotional video, he said it would be “completely unexpurgated stuff” with politics featuring “as little as possible”.

Acoba’s spokesman said this was a “clear breach” of its rules, however there is no sanction.

A spokesperson for Boris Johnson said the former PM has been in touch with Acoba and claimed “the normal process is being followed”.

It comes just a day after a damning report by the Commons Privileges Committee found Mr Johnson guilty of “repeated contempts” of parliament by deliberately misleading MPs.

It was the first time a former Prime Minister had been found to have lied to parliament.

The Committee recommended his 90-day suspension from parliament, a punishment he escapes by resigning as an MP after seeing its provisional conclusions.

However it also said Mr Johnson should be denied the access pass to parliament given to former MPs, which would affect him.

The Commons is due to debate the findings on Monday, and MPs had been expected to take part in a contested vote on whether to endorse the report.

But with growing Tory splits between Mr Johnson’s supporters and those who believe he deserves to be condemned, there may not be a vote after all.

Instead, the substantive motion to approve the report may just be nodded through, after Mr Johnson privately urged his supporters not to oppose it.

This would spare both him and Rishi Sunak embarrassment.

The Prime Minister does not want any infighting in the spotlight, while Mr Johnson knows that a vote would expose the underwhelming number of MPs who actually support him.

However, Labour and other opposition parties could try to force a vote in order to push Tory MPs into putting on record whether they support or oppose the report.

The sanctions proposed by the Tory-majority committee will pass regardless, with only a relatively small group of Johnson loyalists who would oppose the report’s findings.

The SNP urged Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross to "grow a backbone" and whip his six-strong MP group to back the report, but he refused.