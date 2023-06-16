Humza Yousaf has rejected UK Government claims that Scottish ministers make foreign government officials “uncomfortable” because of the constitution.
The First Minister was speaking at a meeting of the British Irish Council in Jersey, where he met with the leaders of Ireland, Wales and Jersey and Guernsey, and the Isle of Man.
Levelling Up Minister Michael Gove represented the Westminster Government in the absence of the Prime Minister.
READ MORE: Poll: Nicola Sturgeon's popularity crashes amid police probe into SNP
Last month, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly wrote to British diplomats instructing them to take a “strengthened approach” to visits involving Scottish ministers and foreign governments.
He also asked for UK representatives to be at any talks after becoming unhappy about Scottish ministers discussing independence while on UK-supported trips abroad.
On Monday, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack told MPs that he had been told by representatives of foreign governments of their unhappiness at SNP politicians talking about the constitution.
He told MPs: “Consuls of foreign countries have made this point to me directly that they find it uncomfortable when the Scottish government raise separation, independence or other constitutional foreign affairs issues with them because . . . the French or the Spanish consul or ambassador would no more want to have to organise a meeting . . . with, say, the separatists in Catalonia or Corsica with UK government ministers, nor would they expect us to meet with separatists from other countries.”
READ MORE: SNP thrashed by Labour in sex scandal byelection in Bellshill
Asked about the comments, the First Minister said that was “not the characterisation that I would use by any stretch of the imagination, quite the opposite”.
He added: “Whenever I’m engaged with foreign governments, ambassadors, with ministers, with heads of state, there’s been a really warm approach to Scotland.
“I think for me, it’s so important that when we are here on the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, we remind ourselves of the importance of devolution, but also, frankly, the fragility of devolution.”
Asked about his meetings with Mr Gove, he said there had been a “robust” discussion.
He added: “I think it’s really important that we keep the engagement, the dialogue going, but Michael certainly knows my reservations and my concerns around the pattern of behaviour that we have seen recently around the erosion of devolution.”
Asked whether the pair had a chance to resolve the conflict between the two governments, Mr Gove said: “We didn’t touch on that issue, but we had an informal chat within ourselves and we had a chance to talk one-on-one this morning.
“The First Minister brought up a number of issues, and I think it’s fair to say that both of us, both governments, are committed to working together in the interests of the people of Scotland.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel