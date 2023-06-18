The former first minister was arrested last Sunday by police investigating SNP finances.

She was released without charge after seven hours of questioning pending further inquiries and issued a statement saying that she “would never do anything to harm either the SNP or the country”.

Since her arrest there have been calls from within the SNP for the former FM to resign her party membership amid concerns her continuing membership could damage the party.

First Minister Humza Yousaf has refused to suspend her membership and reportedly told a meeting of SNP MSPs that those calling for her resignation should themselves quit the SNP.

Ms Sturgeon has not given up her SNP membership voluntarily and it is not known if she intends to do so.

The former first minister was not in Holyrood last week but said she would return soon. This week is the last week before the summer recess with MSPs not returning until mid August.

Ms Sturgeon said last week she would not be staying at her home near Glasgow for a while following her arrest.

Sources have told The Herald tody that she is now returning to her house she shares with her husband former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell.

Following her release last week, the former first minister said: “To find myself in the situation I did today when I am certain I have committed no offence is both a shock and deeply distressing.

“I know that this ongoing investigation is difficult for people, and I am grateful that so many continue to show faith in me and appreciate that I would never do anything to harm either the SNP or the country.

“Obviously, given the nature of this process, I cannot go into detail.

“However, I do wish to say this, and to do so in the strongest possible terms. Innocence is not just a presumption I am entitled to in law.

“I know beyond doubt that I am in fact innocent of any wrongdoing.”

The former first minister’s arrest follows that of her husband Mr Murrell in April.

He and MSP Colin Beattie, who was SNP treasurer at the time, were both released without charge pending further inquiry.

As well as the arrests, searches were carried out at a number of properties, including Mr Murrell and Ms Sturgeon’s home – where a police tent was erected in the garden – and SNP headquarters in Edinburgh.

Two polls have suggesting plummeting support for Ms Sturgeon's popularity with one survey today suggesting Scottish Labour could beat the SNP at the general election.