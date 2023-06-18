It is the first time she has appeared in public after she was questioned by police for seven hours last Sunday as part of a probe into SNP finances.

The former first minister spoke outside her home in Uddingston on Sunday, where press had been told to gather for a statement at around 1pm.

In a brief appearance before the cameras, Sturgeon insisted that she was innocent of any wrongdoing.

She further said she would be in Holyrood in the coming days, when she would answer more questions.

“I can’t say very much just now, what I will say is reiterate the statement I issued last Sunday, I’m certain that I have done nothing wrong.

“I intend to be back in Parliament in the early part of the week, I’ll make myself available for questions then.

“For now I intend to go home and catch up with some family.”

Asked whether she had considered stepping back from the SNP, she said: “I’ve done nothing wrong and that is the only thing I’m going to assert today.”

After wishing people a happy father’s day, the former SNP leader said: “You know I can’t say very much just now. What I will say is reiterate the statement I made last Sunday.

“I am certain that I have done nothing wrong. I intend to be back in parliament in the early part of the week. I’ll make myself available for questions then, obviously within the constraints that I am referring to right now.”

She added: “I know I’m a public figure, I accept what comes with that, but I’m also a human being that’s entitled to a bit of privacy and my neighbours are also entitled to a bit of that as well.”

Asked whether conditions have been placed on her arrest, she told media: “No and I’m not going to get into anything other than that.”

When asked whether Nicola Sturgeon would have suspended Nicola Sturgeon, she said: “Look I’ve done nothing wrong, it’s for others to comment as they see fit but that’s my position.”

Ms Sturgeon then went into her house.

Since her arrest two SNP MSPs Ash Regan and Michelle Thomson have called for the former FM to resign her party membership while the police investigation is ongoing amid concerns her continuing membership could damage the party.

One SNP MP Angus MacNeil has said she should have her membership suspended.

First Minister Humza Yousaf has refused to suspend her membership and reportedly told a meeting of SNP MSPs last week that those calling for her resignation should themselves quit the SNP.

Meanwhile, a poll published today suggested Labour will defeat SNP at the next election for the first time since 2010 to become Scotland’s largest party at Westminster.

A survey by Panelbase found Sir Keir Starmer's party would return 26 MPs — up from one currently - while the SNP would hold 21 seats down from the 48 they won in 2019.