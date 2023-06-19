The former first minister called reporters and TV crews to her house yesterday to give a short statement as she returned to her home near Glasgow following her arrest on Sunday last week.

In a brief appearance before the cameras, Ms Sturgeon insisted that she was innocent of any wrongdoing but refused to answer questions over her future in the party saying she would answer more fully in Parliament this week.

She was released without charge on Sunday last week pending further inquiries and in a statement later that day said she was “innocent of any wrongdoing”.

Under Ms Sturgeon's leadership a number of SNP politicians were forced to resign from the party during police investigations. Those suspended include Michelle Thomson, who lost the whip when she was an SNP MP after officers launched a probe into mortgage fraud claims. The inquiry was later dropped and Ms Thomson cleared. She now sits as a SNP MSP.

Speaking outside her home yesterday afternoon the former first minister said she would be in Holyrood in the coming days, when she would answer more questions from journalists.

“I can’t say very much just now, what I will say is reiterate the statement I issued last Sunday, I’m certain that I have done nothing wrong," she said.

“I intend to be back in Parliament in the early part of the week, I’ll make myself available for questions then.

“For now I intend to go home and catch up with some family.”

Asked whether she had considered stepping back from the SNP, she said: “I’ve done nothing wrong and that is the only thing I’m going to assert today.”

After wishing people a happy father’s day, the former SNP leader said: “You know I can’t say very much just now. What I will say is reiterate the statement I made last Sunday.

“I am certain that I have done nothing wrong. I intend to be back in parliament in the early part of the week. I’ll make myself available for questions then, obviously within the constraints that I am referring to right now.”

She added: “I know I’m a public figure, I accept what comes with that, but I’m also a human being that’s entitled to a bit of privacy and my neighbours are also entitled to a bit of that as well.”

Asked whether conditions have been placed on her arrest, she told media: “No and I’m not going to get into anything other than that.”

Meanwhile, a new poll published yesterday found Labour is on course to defeat the SNP in Scotland at the next general election for the first time since 2010.

First Minister Humza Yousaf has not suspended Nicola Sturgeon from the SNP. Photo PA.

The survey for the Sunday Times projects that Scottish Labour would win 26 seats at Westminster, up from one currently putting the party ahead of the SNP, which is predicted to take 21, down from the 48 it won at the 2019 election. The party currently as 45 MPs.

The Conservatives are projected to take seven and the Liberal Democrats five, adding one extra seat each.

The Panelbase poll is the first to have been wholly carried out since the arrest last Sunday of Ms Sturgeon, who was released without charge pending further investigation.

The research also found that support for the SNP has dropped, with 34 per cent saying they would vote for the party at the next general election, down five points compared with Panelbase's last poll in March.

This puts it on a level with Labour, up three points over the same period, while the Conservatives would take 18 per cent and the Liberal Democrats and Others 7 per cent each, the poll suggests.

Meanwhile Ms Sturgeon has seen her popularity fall by 38 points since research in February to minus 18.

First Minister Humza Yousaf has a rating of minus 12, while Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar scored minus 2 and Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross minus 34.

The poll also found that 44 per cent of those questioned said Scotland should be an independent country, half said it should not, and the remainder did not know.

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said: "The polls are clear - Labour has ended the SNP's stranglehold on Scottish politics and is fighting to win seats across the country.

"The people of Scotland know that only Labour can kick the Tories out and deliver the change we need - all the SNP offer is more chaos and sleaze.

"The road to a Labour government runs through Scotland, and the next Labour government will deliver for the people of Scotland.

"From tackling the cost-of-living crisis to generating thousands of green jobs, Scottish Labour is the change Scotland needs."

Panelbase interviewed 1,007 people aged 16 and over in Scotland between June 12 and 15.

SNP Depute Leader Keith Brown said: "Following a tough few weeks for the party, support for the SNP remains strong - but we will continue to take absolutely nothing for granted and work every day to deliver for the people of Scotland.

"Until the next election, the people-powered SNP campaign will bring that positive message of a fairer, greener and more equal nation to the doorsteps and will fight relentlessly for every single vote.

"Only the full powers of independence can protect Scotland from the damage of Brexit and the mismanagement of Tory governments Scotland doesn't vote for.

"The SNP remain the political powerhouse to deliver that change."