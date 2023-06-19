The new document was published today and puts forward the case for why Scotland should have a written constitution in line with the 27 members of the European Union.

Under the plan set out in the paper a vote for independence would see the Scottish Parliament develop an interim constitution.

After independence, a constitutional convention would be established to develop a permanent constitution, with this to be considered by Holyrood and also put to the people in a referendum.

The paper sets out that among the issues under discussion during the constitutional convention would be whether Scotland should continue to have a monarchy as the head of state or whether the role should be an elected one.

Once the written constitution has been drawn up it would be put to a vote in a referendum.

The policy paper stated: "It is the Scottish Government's policy that independence in itself would not result in a change to the Head of State, and that initially an independent Scotland would remain a constitutional monarchy.

"This would be the case for as long as the people of Scotland wish to retain the monarchy. The Scottish Government believes that the Constitutional Convention is the appropriate place to consider other models for the Head of State of an independent country."

Speaking to journalists after launching the document today First Minister Humza Yousaf was asked whether if the process would mean Scots being given a vote on keeping King Charles as head of state.

Mr Yousaf replied: "Hypothetically, that is what our constitutional convention seeks to do. I am not going to prejudge what our constitutional convention will say or what it will do.

"But it could look at and probably will look at whether we have the right model as regards head of state. The permanent constitution proposal would be put to people in a referendum."