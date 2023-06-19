The Prime Minister said the Government would “stick to the plan” of halving inflation - a target that has seen the Bank of England hike rates 12 times in a row since December 2021.

A thirteenth rise is expected on Thursday, the day after the latest inflation figures come out.

The Bank last month raised the base rate from 4.25 to 4.5%, the highest level since 2008, and a further 0.25% rise is thought likely this week.

The increases have led to unprecedented stress for many homeowners with variable rates or fixed-rate deals due for renewal after more than a decade of ultra-low interest.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove yesterday downplayed the prospect of government help for mortgage holders, warning it could add to inflation and prolong high interest rates.

Former Bank deputy governor Sir Charles Bean also said protecting people with mortgages from the pain of interest rate increases would be “risky territory” for the Government.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Mr Sunak confirmed the status quo.

He said: “I know the anxiety people will have about the mortgage rates, that is why the first priority I set out at the beginning of the year was to halve inflation because that is the best and most important way that we can keep costs and interest rates down for people.

“We’ve got a clear plan to do that, it is delivering, we need to stick to the plan.

“But there is also support available for people.

“We have the mortgage guarantee scheme for first-time buyers and we have the support for mortgage interest scheme which is there to help people as well.

“But look, that is why my first priority is to halve inflation, one of my other priorities is to cut the [social housing] waiting lists.”

The Times reported the Government was considering prioritising British citizens looking for council housing to cut waiting times.

There are more than 1million people waiting for social housing, and refugees, migrants with visas and people on the Homes for Ukraine are currently eligible for council homes.

On a visit to Edinburgh, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said the government needed to work with banks to stop people with mortgage difficulties losing their homes.

She said: “We saw what happened when interest rates went up the last time the Conservatives were in government – the numbers of homes that were repossessed then.

“From my conversations with the banks they are determined to do what they can to help people who are struggling with their mortgage costs.

“But the truth is, by the end of this year, something like 1.6m people will be coming off fixed rate mortgage deals and be seeing their bills go up, their mortgages go up by several thousands pounds a year. So we’re looking at all these things.

“But I think the Government just dismissing it out of hand will just be more bad news for people with mortgages who were looking to come off those deals this year.”

With former Bank of England Mark Carney warning Brexit was keeping UK interest rates stubbornly high, SNP MP David Linden said: “The Tories and pro-Brexit Labour Party are wrecking the economy and hammering millions of homeowners who are being forced to pay extortionate mortgage bills as a result of Brexit and Westminster failure.

“Many will find these soaring mortgages completely unaffordable - and there is a very real danger people could lose their homes, or fall into serious debt, as a consequence of these damaging Westminster policies.

“The UK government must take urgent action to protect people at risk of losing their homes - and to bring inflation and mortgage rates back down to manageable levels.

“But independence in Europe is the only credible way for Scotland to secure sustained economic growth and reverse the damage being caused by Brexit.”