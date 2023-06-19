HUMZA Yousaf has denied he told SNP MSPs to back Nicola Sturgeon or quit the party.
The First Minister is reported to have put the ultimatum to his group of Holyrood parliamentarians in a meeting last Tuesday two days after the former first minister was arrested.
An article in The Times on Wednesday said the paper had spoken to three sources at the meeting who had given the account to them.
Ms Sturgeon was questioned for seven hours on Sunday last week before being released without charge pending further inquiries.
She later released a statement saying she was "innocent of any wrong doing" and yesterday called an impromptu press conference for television and news agency staff outside her house near Glasgow as she returned home. She had not stayed in the property since her arrest.
Ms Sturgeon again told reporters she was "certain" she had "done nothing wrong".
Since her arrest there has been debate inside the SNP about whether she should remain in the party during the police investigation with two SNP backbenchers saying she should stand down voluntarily as a member and one MP saying she should be suspended.
Mr Yousaf was today asked at a press conference today in Glasgow if he had told SNP MSPs to quit the party if they couldn't publicly back Ms Sturgeon.
The First Minister said: "No."
He was then pressed: "You didn't say that?" Mr Yousaf replied: "No."
Mr Yousaf was unveiling the Scottish Government's new prospectus on independence in the "Building a New Scotland" series with the latest document, the fourth, putting the case for a future independent state to have a written constitution.
However, given the timing of the event, the day after his predecessor's first public appearance since her arrest, he faced many questions on Ms Sturgeon who is expected to return to Holyrood this week.
They included continuing questions on why he had not suspended Ms Sturgeon from the party and why he had been praising her achievements. Speaking to journalists last week he described his predecessor as one "the most impressive politician I think we've seen in Europe" adding "she's an asset to our movement and to our party.”
One reporter asked him: "Is it right you have been praising an arrested suspect in a criminal inquiry?"
The First Minister declined to comment and referred the journalist to answers he had given regarding Ms Sturgeon last Thursday.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article