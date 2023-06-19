The First Minister is reported to have put the ultimatum to his group of Holyrood parliamentarians in a meeting last Tuesday two days after the former first minister was arrested.

An article in The Times on Wednesday said the paper had spoken to three sources at the meeting who had given the account to them.

Ms Sturgeon was questioned for seven hours on Sunday last week before being released without charge pending further inquiries.

She later released a statement saying she was "innocent of any wrong doing" and yesterday called an impromptu press conference for television and news agency staff outside her house near Glasgow as she returned home. She had not stayed in the property since her arrest.

Ms Sturgeon again told reporters she was "certain" she had "done nothing wrong".

Since her arrest there has been debate inside the SNP about whether she should remain in the party during the police investigation with two SNP backbenchers saying she should stand down voluntarily as a member and one MP saying she should be suspended.

Mr Yousaf was today asked at a press conference today in Glasgow if he had told SNP MSPs to quit the party if they couldn't publicly back Ms Sturgeon.

The First Minister said: "No."

He was then pressed: "You didn't say that?" Mr Yousaf replied: "No."

Mr Yousaf was unveiling the Scottish Government's new prospectus on independence in the "Building a New Scotland" series with the latest document, the fourth, putting the case for a future independent state to have a written constitution.

However, given the timing of the event, the day after his predecessor's first public appearance since her arrest, he faced many questions on Ms Sturgeon who is expected to return to Holyrood this week.

They included continuing questions on why he had not suspended Ms Sturgeon from the party and why he had been praising her achievements. Speaking to journalists last week he described his predecessor as one "the most impressive politician I think we've seen in Europe" adding "she's an asset to our movement and to our party.”

One reporter asked him: "Is it right you have been praising an arrested suspect in a criminal inquiry?"

The First Minister declined to comment and referred the journalist to answers he had given regarding Ms Sturgeon last Thursday.