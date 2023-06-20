The political editor for BBC Scotland shared images before his fall and afterwards in hospital with a bloodied face.

The TV star thanked the "amazing" work by the "major trauma team" at NHS Lothian for helping him get back on his feet.

The presenter tweeted to his many followers with two pictures of one of him in cycling gear and his bike and the second of him in hospital.

🚴 Fell off my bike at speed on a bumpy East Lothian hill road



🚨 Spent a week in hospital with ten broken ribs



🏥 Back on my feet thanks to amazing @nhs_lothian major trauma team



❤️‍🩹 Still very sore but on the mend — Glenn Campbell (@GlennBBC) June 19, 2023

He wrote: "How it started. How it's going.”

The image shows wearing his cycling outfit and bike standing holding his bike.

He added: "Fell off my bike at speed on a bumpy East Lothian hill road. Spent a week in hospital with ten broken ribs."

"Back on my feet thanks to amazing. NHS Lothian major trauma team. Still very sore but on the mend."

MrCampbell received many comments from fellow journalists and political figures wishing him well, and to get better soon.