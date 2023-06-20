The First Minister insisted support for ending the Union was “absolutely rock solid” despite "challenges" for his party.

However he conspicuously refused to say if he would stand down if the SNP came behind Labour in Scotland at the general election, saying he would go in “hoping” to win.

The SNP is already expected to the likely Westminster byelection in Rutherglen & Hamilton West to Labour.

Recent polls have put the two parties almost tied nationally.

Labour won a single MP in Scotland at the 2019 election to the SNP’s 48, but some forecasts suggest a Labour could surge see the party overtake the Nationalists.

The SNP’s recent fall in the polls has coincided with Mrs Sturgeon’s resignation, a bitter leadership contest, and then a series of police raids and arrests of party figures.

Ms Sturgeon was arrested and quizzed by detectives for seven hours on June 11th by detectives investigating the SNP’s finances before being released without charge.

Her husband, former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, and former treasurer Colin Beattie MSP, were arrested and released without charge on April 5th and 18th respectively.

The former first minister has denied any wrongdoing and is expected to return to Holyrood this afternoon and take questions from the media.

Interviewed on Sky News this morning, Mr Yousaf denied privately wanting Ms Sturgeon to stay away from parliament because of adverse publicity.

He said: “She’s a very good parliamentarian. She’s got a good contribution to make and therefore I’m not surprised she’s coming back to parliament.

“She’s been there for a number of weeks already since stepping down as leader of the SNP and stepping down as First Minister.

Asked if Ms Sturgeon could be the “death knell for the independence movement” given the SNP’s slide in the polls, Mr Yousaf said: “I don’t believe that at all.

“What I believe is that, yes, the last couple of months have been extremely challenging for the SNP. I’m not going to fool your viewers by denying that being the case.

“But despite the toughest few weeks, the toughest few months probably in our party’s recent history, support for independence is absolutely rock solid.

“So we’ve got that solid support for independence .

“My job is to make sure that when these matters pass, and they will pass of course, that we continue to build on those strong foundations that has seen us elected by the people of Scotland election after election and after election.

“And the next national test of course will be that general election, and I’ve got every confidence that we will go into that election hoping to win.”

Asked if he would stand down if Labour took more seats than the SNP, he tried to laugh off the question, but did not give a Yes or No answer.

He said: “It’s incredible. I’ve been in the job three months. It must be a record if somebody’s asking me if I’ll stand down and not a single ballot has been cast.

“So well done to Sky News for that.

“Look, for me, I don’t go into elections other than hoping to win, and I don’t go into elections hypothecating a loss, so I’ll go in there with the very focused aim of winning that general election.”

Last week Mr Yousaf called Ms Sturgeon “the most impressive politician in Europe”, which his MSPs sent her flowers as a mark of sympathy after her arrest as a suspect.

Asked if the party was wise to welcome her with “such open arms”, Mr Youdsaf said: “She's coming back to Parliament. She's been released, as you say, without charge, she's going to get on with the job of representing her constituents.

“I’ll get on with a job of representing my constituents and making sure I'm leading the country as the First Minister of Scotland. That's the job that I've got to do.

“And that's where I'm focused on, for example, making sure we do everything we can to reduce poverty, child poverty in particular, making sure we’re reducing those NHS waiting times. making sure we're doing everything in our gift to grow the economy.

“I'm delighted that just in the last 24 or 48 hours, there's been an excellent survey from Ernst and Young showing that Scotland outpaces the UK and Europe when it comes to foreign direct investment.

“So that's the kind of thing that I'm absolutely focused on as First Minister.”

Reminded the last SNP leader not to have been arrested was John Swinney, who stood down 19 years ago, Mr Yousaf said: “I think there's no doubt, I'm not going to insult the intelligence of your viewers to suggest otherwise, that the last few weeks and even couple of months have been really difficult for the SNP, possibly even some of the most difficult months that we face as a party in our recent history.

“What I can't allow that to do, what I won't allow that to do, is distract me from the job of not just leading this party that I love and I've been a member for almost 20 years, but importantly, and crucially, leading the country at a time of great challenge.

“My relentless focus will be particularly on reducing poverty and child poverty in particular.

“Of course, people will look at recent events and there will be challenges for the SNP in regards to that.

“But my job as First Minister is to make sure we don't and will not lose focus on the importance of getting on with a day job and that's what I am determined to continue to do.”