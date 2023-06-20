The debate over the role of the monarchy has long been central to discussions on what would happen if Scotland should break from the UK, and now the SNPs plan is clear.

According to the latest Scottish Government paper outlining the case for independence, published this week, people would be given the choice to continue to have a monarchy as the head of state, or change the role to an elected one.

Humza Yousaf raised the question as he unveiled plans for a Scottish constituion after independence.

The new document puts forward the case why Scotland should have a written constitution in line with the 27 members of the European Union and other states around the world.

Under the plan set out in the paper a vote for independence would see the Scottish Parliament develop an interim constitution.