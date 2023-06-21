The Inverness MSP, son of SNP legend Winnie Ewing, could be suspended from the Holyrood group by the end of the day, the Herald understands.

SNP sources said Mr Ewing had “crossed a line” when he supported a Tory motion of no confidence in Ms Slater over the failed Deposit Return Scheme (DRS).

One told the Herald that since the Bute House Agreement cementing the SNP-Green joint government in 2021 the Green co-leader was considered “one of our own”.

In addition, any suspension would not be a token punishment - over the summer recess, for instance - but would cause Mr Ewing “pain”.

If Mr Ewing loses the whip and is forced to sit as an Independent MSP it would raise more questions for Humza Yousaf about why Nicola Sturgeon retains the whip despite her arrest as a suspect in a long-running criminal inquiry into the SNP’s finances.

Ms Slater survived the vote after SNP and Green MSPs backed her 68 votes to 55.

Mr Ewing was the only SNP MSP to support the calls for Ms Slater to be sacked.

A long-term critic of the recycling scheme, he called it “fatally and irremediably flawed” yet the Scottish Government had ignored business concerns.

He said after voting for Ms Slater’s removal: “The minister with responsibility for the scheme does not enjoy the confidence of business.

“I have therefore voted to seek a new minister appointed to take over this troubled matter to deal with the huge fallout of numerous compensation claims and reconsider afresh how best to achieve recycling objectives.”

The DRS was due to start in August but has been postponed to late 2025 at the earliest following the UK Government placing limits on its scope, and barring glass from it.

That in turn led to the collapse of the body running the scheme, Circularity Scotland, which yesterday went into administration with the potential loss of 60 jobs.