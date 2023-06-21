However, reports said today that the Sir Keir Starmer needs create more members of the Lords to ensure that if he becomes Prime Minister his government's agenda is implemented.

Though Starmer has vocally opposed Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list, which awarded seven peerages, and pledged an end to the Lords, party insiders have told

The Times that he would have to appoint many peers to avoid a Labour government becoming mired in conflict with the upper chamber.

There are only 174 Labour peers, making up 22 per cent of the Lords, fewer even than the 183 unaligned crossbench peers. The Conservatives have 263 peers, meaning that they would remain the largest party in the upper chamber unless Starmer ennobled almost 100 Labour politicians.

A senior party source told the paper that thought was already being given to who might be willing to become full-time peers, attending the Lords most days to scrutinise and vote on legislation.

Many of Labour’s peers were appointed when Sir Tony Blair was prime minister or even earlier, meaning that they are elderly and sometimes struggle to attend frequent late-night sittings.

Several sources said that Labour was likely to favour potential peers of working age who would be eager to play an active role in the chamber rather than former MPs who have retired from the Commons.

While the Lords is constrained by precedent from obstructing government legislation, especially policy that was included in a general election manifesto, Labour strategists fear that without an influx of new peers Starmer’s agenda could be slowed down.

“There would be lots of opportunities for a Conservative opposition with a bigger, younger group of peers to make life difficult for us in the Lords while respecting convention,” one source told The Times.

The past two prime ministers to enter Downing Street after a change in the governing party made a number of rapid appointments to bolster their support in the Lords.

Blair appointed 36 Labour peers in 1997, the year he came to power, and a further 19 the year afterwards. David Cameron went further, creating 47 Conservative peers in 2010 after he entered Downing Street, as well as 24 Liberal Democrats to support the business of the coalition government.

A source close to the Labour leadership reportedly said: “We will need to level the playing field to get any of our legislation through. And abolishing the Lords is hardly mission critical to the first three years of a Labour government.”

Another factor being discussed by Starmer’s allies is the possibility of using Lords’ appointments to bolster the ministerial ranks with people who have considerable experience in their walks of life.

One party source said: “It’s ironic they talk so much about abolishing the Lords because we’re going to need to appoint a dozen peers on day one to do big junior ministerial jobs.”

The possibility of a large number of new peers next year will increase concerns across Westminster at the size of the Lords. There are now 779 members of the upper chamber, with Johnson’s peers yet to take their place.

Last year Starmer said he would abolish the Lords and replace it with an elected chamber representing the UK’s nations and regions under a blueprint recommended by former Prime Minister Gordon Brown. However, among some Labour figures Lords reform is seen as a less urgent priority.

