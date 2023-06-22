A second SNP MP has announced that he will not stand at the next general election, saying he could not be certain that he would be able to cope with the physical and mental demands of another five years in office.
Peter Grant, who represents Glenrothes and Central Fife and is SNP Westminster Group treasurer, announced he would not seek re-selection as the SNP candidate for the next Westminster general election.
While an election has not yet been called, parties are all in the process of selecting candidates.
READ MORE: Former SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford to stand down as an MP
He is the second SNP MP to announce he would not be standing again after former Westminster leader Ian Blackford announced he would not be seeking re-election earlier this month.
Mr Grant, who was first elected in 2015, announced the news on Twitter on Wednesday evening.
He said: “With the Scottish National Party about to begin the formal process of nomination and selection of candidates for the next Westminster General Election I and my colleagues need to decide on our own part in the process.
“After a great deal of soul searching I have decided not to seek re-election.
“Depending on the timing of the election the next Parliament is likely to run until I am 68 or possibly 69 years old. I owe it to everyone to ask myself whether I will be able to cope with the physical and mental demands of the job when I reach that age.
“I don’t think in all honesty I can give a firm yes to that question and that means in all conscience I can’t ask volunteers to campaign for me and ask voters to vote for me when I have doubts in my own mind about my ability to serve a further full term at the level of intensity I know will be needed.”
READ MORE: SNP meet auditing deadline for £1.2million grant in nick of time
Mr Grant said it was “important to know when it’s time to step down”, adding:
“For me that time has not yet come but it is likely to come during the next Parliament and it is fairer on everyone if I acknowledge that now.
“For the remainder of my time as an MP I will continue to serve the interests of my constituents to the best of my ability as well as pressing the case for Scottish Independence which most people now regard as both essential and inevitable.”
The MP said his commitment to the SNP and independence remains “strong as ever.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel