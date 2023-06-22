Trailblazing SNP politician Winnie Ewing has died aged 93, her family have confirmed.
The former MP was a key figure in the independence movement and the SNP's first female parliamentarian.
Known as Madame Ecosse, Winifred Margaret “Winnie” Ewing is perhaps best known for marking her shock victory in the Hamilton by-election in 1967 with the declaration: “Stop the world, Scotland wants to get on”.
A statement issued on behalf of her family said: “Mrs Ewing, generally considered the most important Scottish politician of her generation, served as an MP, MEP and MSP, and was the first presiding officer of the reconvened Scottish Parliament in 1999.
“She sparked the revival of the SNP’s fortunes, which continue to this day, with her victory in the Hamilton by-election of 1967.
“Mrs Ewing died on Wednesday aged 92, surrounded by her family.
“She is survived by children Fergus, Annabelle and Terry, and grandchildren Natasha, Ciara, Jamie and Sophie. She also had a deep affection for daughters-in-law, Fiona and Jacqui. She was a loving and devoted wife to Stewart Martin Ewing, who died in 2003, aged 76.
“It would be appreciated if the family could be accorded privacy at this time.”
When she managed to take a Labout seat for the SNP in a by-election she was greeted at Westminster by a pipe band and 400 ecstatic Scottish nationalists.
However, she once described her most treasured moment as the opening of the Scottish Parliament in 1999.
Speaking at the opening session she said: "I want to begin with the words that I have always wanted either to say, or hear someone else say: 'The Scottish Parliament, which adjourned on March 25, 1707, is hereby reconvened.'"
She served in both the UK and Scottish Parliaments as well as becoming a member of the European Parliament between 1975 and 1999.
