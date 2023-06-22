First Minister and SNP leader Humza Yousaf expressed his condolences to the family of Mrs Ewing, particularly her three children the two SNP MSPs Fergus and Annabelle Ewing, as well as their brother Terry.

Mrs Ewing, who was born in Glasgow, died on Wednesday with her passing announced this afternoon shortly after the end of First Minister's Questions.

Flags over the Scottish Parliament have been lowered.

The first woman Scottish parliamentarian and first Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament after it was reconvened in 1999, she is often considered the most important SNP politician of her generation, serving as an MP, MEP and MSP.

She sparked the revival of the SNP’s fortunes with her victory in the Hamilton by-election of 1967 and became known across the independence movement as 'Madame Ecosse' following her election to the European Parliament.

“I am heartbroken at this loss, and my condolences go to Winnie’s family, particularly her three children, Fergus, Annabelle and Terry," said Mr Yousaf.

“No words can truly capture the unique and unparalleled contribution that Winnie made to Scotland and Scottish politics. Her work over many decades – including in the UK, European and Scottish Parliaments – shaped the modern nation we have today.

“Without Winnie – without her breakthrough by-election victory in Hamilton in 1967, her dedication to the cause of Scottish independence, and her promotion of Scotland’s interests in Europe over many years – the SNP would never have achieved the success we have, and self-government for Scotland would never have become the priority it did."

Mr Yousaf added: “Winnie was a pioneer and a patriot, and there were so many aspects to her life and work that I hope will get the recognition they deserve in the days to come.

“Not just the SNP and independence supporters, but people across Scotland will mourn Winnie’s death. The nation will feel her loss, which will of course be felt most keenly by her family and many friends all around the world.

“From the bottom of my heart, I say thank you, Madame Écosse, for your service to our party, our movement and our country.”

Stephen Flynn, the SNP's leader at Westminster, also expressed his sadness at Mrs Ewing's passing.

Mr Flynn said: "Winnie Ewing was an icon of the SNP and the independence movement. She will be sorely missed by people across Scotland - and my thoughts and condolences are with her family.

"Winnie laid the foundations of the SNP's success - and she captured the aspiration of our independence movement when she declared 'Stop the world, Scotland wants to get on'.

"Those words, and that ambition for a better, brighter future, will resonate with people in Scotland more than ever - as we work to achieve Madame Ecosse's dream of an independent Scotland, thriving at the heart of Europe, and taking our rightful place on the world stage."

Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also paid tribute to the "beloved icon".

She said: "Heartbroken by this news. I can’t begin to convey the depth of gratitude I feel for the advice, wisdom, encouragement and inspiration Winnie gave me and so many others over the years.

"She was a master of the art of campaigning and it was a privilege to learn from her."

Ms Sturgeon added that "Scotland has lost one of her foremost patriots and champions" while both the SNP and the independence movement "lost a beloved icon".

"Winnie Ewing MP, MEP, MSP - our beloved Madame Écosse - did more than anyone to internationalise the independence movement and make it the outward-looking force we are today," she said.

Holyrood's Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone MSP said: “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Winnie Ewing. Winnie was an inspiring and hugely influential politician and of course she was memorably the first person to chair the reconvened Scottish Parliament in 1999.

"My thoughts, and all those at the Scottish Parliament, are with Annabelle, Fergus and the family during this very sad time. Flags at Holyrood will fly at half-mast as a mark of respect.”

Former SNP leader and First Minister Alex Salmond also paid tribute to Mrs Ewing.

Mr Salmond said: “Winnie Ewing was the most influential Scottish nationalist of the 20th century.

"Her triumph in the Hamilton by-election of 1967 defined modern Scottish nationalism and started a period of unbroken parliamentary representation which has lasted more than half a century.

"This dramatic breakthrough was encompassed in her own phrase “Stop the world Scotland wants to get on”, and with the support of her family she continued to dazzle the Scottish political scene.

"Many politicians adapt to the climate. Few make the political weather. Winnie Ewing was one of those.

"She defeated a sitting Tory Scottish Secretary in February 1974 in Moray and Nairn and then, after the rout of the SNP in 1979, bounced back within weeks to emerge victorious in the Highlands and Islands Euro constituency.

"Over the next two decades she became known in Europe as Madame Écosse, and then in 1999 opened the Scottish Parliament from the Chair with the historic and ringing phrase that “The Scottish Parliament, adjourned on 25 March 1707, is hereby reconvened".

"Her influence on Scottish nationalism was fundamental both in giving it star quality, electoral credibility and an internationalist outlook. She is one of the very few politicians who was universally known by her first name.

"Her canvassing approach was legendary, and single handed she could light up the dreichest of high streets and inject energy and momentum into any campaign. As a young politician, I witnessed this extraordinary ability first hand and never forgot the lessons she taught me.

"Above all she was a Scottish patriot, indomitable in her approach and a courageous and loyal colleague. May God rest her brave soul and extend comfort and consolation to Fergus, Annabelle, Terry and all of the family.”

Sir George Reid, the last remaining member of the group of seven SNP MPs elected in February 1974 and of the 11 elected in October 1974, also paid tribute.

He said: "Winnie was a bonnie fechter, utterly committed to the cause of an independent Scotland in Europe.

"When the SNP was down, she stood up - not least in June 1979 when, after the decimation of the party at Westminster in May, she immediately contested and won a seat in the European Parliament. That year she was a light in the darkness.

"Politics for Winnie was not a career. It was a vocation."

A statement issued on behalf of her family said she died on Wednesday surrounded by her familly.

“Mrs Ewing, generally considered the most important Scottish politician of her generation, served as an MP, MEP and MSP, and was the first presiding officer of the reconvened Scottish Parliament in 1999.

“She sparked the revival of the SNP’s fortunes, which continue to this day, with her victory in the Hamilton by-election of 1967."

The family statement added: “She is survived by children Fergus, Annabelle and Terry, and grandchildren Natasha, Ciara, Jamie, and Sophie. She also had a deep affection for daughters-in-law Fiona and Jacqui.

“She was a loving and devoted wife to Stewart Martin Ewing, who died in 2003 aged 76.

“It would be appreciated if the family could be accorded privacy at this time.”

Mrs Ewing (née Woodburn) was born on 10 July 1929 in Glasgow.

She was educated at Battlefield School and Queen’s Park Senior Secondary School. In 1946 she matriculated at the University of Glasgow, where she graduated with an MA and LLB.

While there, she was a member of the university’s swimming team from 1947 to 1950. At Glasgow University she joined the student nationalists’ association.

Following her graduation, she qualified and practised as a solicitor and notary public.

She also studied law at The Hague Academy of International Law in 1954 and 1955 and spoke fluent Dutch. She lectured in law at the Scottish College of Commerce from 1954 to 1956, and was secretary of the Glasgow Bar Association from 1961 to 1967.

At the time of the Hamilton by-election, Mrs Ewing was studying for the English Bar, having been admitted to Gray’s Inn. She was also lecturing in law and considering whether to pursue an academic career in law.

Mrs Ewing's main elected offices were:

• Member of the Westminster Parliament for Hamilton, 1967-70

• Member of the Westminster Parliament for Moray and Nairn, 1974-79

• Selected member of the European Parliament, 1975-79

• Elected member of the European Parliament for the Highlands and Islands, 1979-99 • Member of the Scottish Parliament for the Highlands and Islands region, 1999-2003 • President of the Scottish National Party, 1987 to 2005