The First Minister also claimed that a Labour government at Westminster would use the region as a “cash cow” to fund a council tax freeze in England.

Sir Keir Starmer set out his party’s proposals in Edinburgh on Monday, saying he intended to make Britain a “clean energy superpower by 2030”.

The Labour leader said GB Energy, a publicly-owned energy company, would be headquartered in Scotland and deliver lower bills through renewables.

The plan assumes an end to the granting of new oil and gas licences in the North Sea, although any granted before the election would remain valid.

Sir Keir said the plan would deliver “50,000 clean power jobs for Scotland”, but there is concern that the shift away from fossil fuels will hit employment in the north east.

At FMQs, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar asked Mr Yousaf to welcome the proposals, but was immediately reminded of widespread opposition to them.

Barney Crockett, the former leader of Aberdeen City Council, quit the Labour party on Monday warning the Starmner was “more brutal” than anything Margaret Thatcher did.

The First Minister said: “I’m often saying to Anas Sarwar that he is far more style over substance, so it was good to hear a little bit of substance from Scottish Labour today.

“The problem is, of course, the substance was panned by those in the industry, panned by climate activists, panned by trade unions, and then of course was panned by members of his own party as well.

“So finally when we get Anas Sarwar talking about some substance, he manages to fluff it.

“What Scottish Labour will do is put the workers of the north east on the scrapheap, and we will not be prepared to do that.”

Mr Crockett said when he quit that Mrs Thatcher “never delivered a more brutal put-down of an industry than that delivered by Keir Starmer” when she was PM.

In response to the FM quoting Mr Crockett, Mr Sarwar said Mr Yousaf was “blinded by his opposition” to Labour being in government.

He said: “This is a serious plan and a serious issue but sadly we don’t have a serious First Minister, because Humza Yousaf can’t bring himself to even welcome these plans.

“This is billions of pounds of investment for Scotland, more jobs for Scotland, lower bills for Scotland and greater energy security.

“But he would rather side with the Tories and in his own words ‘make life difficult for Labour’.

“It’s really important to say that these plans will ensure we don’t make the same mistakes that Margaret Thatcher made and actually the sleepwalking that is happening by this Government is what will repeat those mistakes.”

“There is going to be a global leader in the clean energy revolution.

“Keir Starmer and I believe that global leader will be Scotland and the UK.”

Mr Yousaf replied: “Anas Sarwar and the UK Labour Party view our north-east as a cash cow; they want to take money from the north-east in order to be able to fund a council tax freeze for the rest of the UK.

“The difference between Anas Sarwar and me is that I want to keep the profit that is made and invest it in communities here in Scotland while he wants to squander it, as successive UK Governments have continued to do.

“Neither he nor I see the future of Scotland being in unlimited extraction of oil and gas.

“The difference between Anas Sarwar and me is that he believes that turning off the taps today will be good for the north-east and good for Scotland, while I believe in a just transition that means that we will not leave a single worker in the north-east on the scrap heap.

“It is a shame that UK Labour does not feel the same way.”