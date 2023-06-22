The review said exams in S4 should be replaced with continuous assessment, and a wider range of assessment methods used for Highers and Advanced Highers.

Author Louise Hayward, professor of educational assessment and innovation at Glasgow University, also recommended a near-universal “Scottish Diploma of Achievement”.

This would be a “graduation certificate for all senior phase educational settings”.

It would not be graded, and would only be awarded if a pupil demonstrated achievements in learning and their “personal pathway”.

There should also be a “digital profile for all learners which allows them to record personal achievements, identify and plan future learning”.

The Commission on School Reform, an independent group of education experts, last week warned scrapping S4 exams could proving damaging for schoolchildren.

READ MORE: Warning scrapping S4 exams would impact 'work rate and motivation'

But the EIS teaching union backed the proposed move away from “high stakes exams”.

SNP Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said the views of teachers would be key to whether the “radical shift in Scottish education” went ahead.

In light of the report, Ms Gilruth put off legislating to reform the current exams body, the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA), and Education Scotland until at least next year.

The quangoes were due to be reformed by next summer, but Ms Gilruth said she wanted to consider the Hayward Review and consult teachers before deciding on the next steps.

She said: “The recommendations, if implemented, could represent very significant changes to our qualifications system offered by Scotland’s schools and colleges.

“The recommendations could amount to a radical shift in education, and as Cabinet Secretary I need to be certain these changes are the right ones for Scotland’s young people.

“Government must provide leadership on reform which addresses this new normal in our school communities.

“I have concluded that it is not the time to introduce legislation on educational reform now.

“Any reform which meets our ambitions for our young people will need to be bold, holistic and, crucially, shaped by the expertise of our teachers.

“I am determined to give this process the time needed to ensure that happens before bringing forward legislation in the next parliamentary year.”

Tory MSP Stephen Kerr said the Review was a “devastating verdict” on the Government, which he said was yet to provide any “clear sense” of a strategy.

He said: “Scotland's education system is in dire need of reform after 16 years of SNP failure.

"These reforms must be substantial and cannot just be a superficial paint job - we need to see urgent action now.

"The SNP need to stop kicking the can down the road and Jenny Gilruth must embrace the need for bold, innovative change."

READ MORE: Douglas Ross claims Humza Yousaf in thrall to 'extremist' Greens

He was echoed by Labour MSP Pam Duncan-Glancy who said: “Understanding and reviewing problems is necessary for change but I think it’s clear that what’s needed now from the Government is leadership, clarity and action.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie said teachers had already lost confidence in the SQA and Education Scotland and he was concerned by the delay to reforming them.

“It’s important that the profession has confidence in these national bodies and I worry if it’s delayed then we will have a real problem in inspiring confidence among teachers.”

Prof Hayward said: "This report offers the potential to provide learners with a more valuable senior phase experience, teachers with the resources to do the job properly and colleges, employers and universities with better information about learners' achievements.”

Scotland’s largest teaching union, the EIS, said the Review could deliver “a more positive educational experience for young people in the senior phase of Scottish education”.

EIS General Secretary Andrea Bradley said: “We need bold and innovative change to deliver a qualifications system that best meets the needs of young people, from all backgrounds, in schools and colleges across Scotland.

“Recommendations to reduce the emphasis on high-stakes exams, place a greater emphasis on continuous assessment, and provide space for greater breadth, depth, and enjoyment of learning across all areas of the curriculum, can deliver positive change.”