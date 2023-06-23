Sign up here 👈

CalMac chief executive Robbie Drummond has had a difficult few weeks.

While knowing that the CalMac's contract to operate lifeline routes to the islands on the west of Scotland ends in September next year, he has had to face islanders for a second week over Scotland's failing ferry services caused by breakdowns to its ageing fleet in the wake of major protests involving hundreds on South Uist.

Front and centre of the row is the Scottish Government-owned ferry operator's way of working out how to shuffle its ferries when there are issues with vessels called the route prioritisation matrix which is supposed to place vessels in positions to ensure the least impact on the public.

But it is not just how CalMac is handling the crisis that is causing the executive some heat.

It is how he has been portraying island life while facing up to those who have been cut off from the mainland after services on South Uist were effectively removed for the month of June.

Amidst the public pronouncements that he is being listened to by ministers and ferry procurers and owners CMAL over the future of the west coast ferry services, he has been faced with the ire of some over his pictorial social media posts while on South Uist which concentrated on the islander-free scenery rather than the people.

One showed images of beaches with the comment: "Morning beach running in South Uist. Next time I will bring the dog as he would have loved this. It is wild, fresh and gorgeous. Lucky with the ties and nipped across a causeway to a little hill with stunning views."

Harmless enough?

Well, not if you are indicating to islanders that decisions over ferry cuts are based on hitting the least number of people.

Ross Christie told him: "South Uist suffers and the head honchos continue to hammer home their perceptions of islands as 'wild' – 'no one lives here, but isn't it lovely'. Is it any wonder locals are angry with Calmac? Tone deaf."

The CalMac chief was not having it, saying his comments were "unfair".

He added: "I'm just saying Scotland and in particular South Uist is a nice place to be. That is not a comment on the service issues which we are well aware of. "

But Mr Christie added: "Understandable, but given the current anger, extolling how happy you are to have actually gotten to South Uist (considering the current issues around accessibility of said island as a result of CalMac service issues) might not read as innocently as you think."

Mr Drummond responded: "Nothing about this makes me happy, but being in Scotland outdoors does whether that is a park in Glasgow, hills in the Highlands or an Island beach. I do take your point, though."

Theona Morrison added: "You would think after it had been stressed during the visit, one dimensional views of a peopleless land are incredibly unhelpful and continue the wrong representation on the back of Romanticism which we are trying to counter."

Mr Drummond countered: "Land usage is multi dimensional and complex. Twitter is not. I am happy to play our part in a discussion on rural and island sustainability at any time."

And Jon Gillies added: "In the context of the crisis you have brought about, these comments about how lovely a time you are having is indicative of your lack of awareness of the consequences of your mismanagement of the service you are required to deliver."

Rona MacDonald, a 55-year-old Gaelic arts officer who was born and raised on South Uist but lives in Glasgow has teamed up with the Lochboisdale Ferry Business Impact Group to set up a mainland demonstration over the cuts which will begin with a march of over a mile from the Glasgow Gaelic School in Finnieston and end with Gaelic entertainment in St Enoch's Square.

It comes after an estimated 500 residents, 200 cars, 40 vans and 20 lorries converged on Lochboisdale – the port which links South Uist to the mainland – on June 4 to protest about the cancellations.

Mr Drummond's social media posts were not lost on her either.

"So many things make my boil now. He has shown the pictures, beautiful beaches, and beautiful landscape. People view it as some peopleless place, the playground for the rich, the stag.

"They say come to this beautiful place, and aren't we lucky we have this in Scotland.

"There is never any information about real people and real lives in these places, so when people visit, and they are very welcome to, they are surprised there are live communities there and people there and this is not this ridiculous wilderness.

"And there's the guy who we are relying on to make good decisions for us, accentuating that argument. It drives me crazy. The narrative needs to change about what happens in these communities.

"Real people, real jobs, real communities, real history. It is not just beaches and beautiful landscape."

CalMac chief executive Robbie Drummond, said: “I travelled to South Uist to meet with local communities to hear their concerns about recent disruption to the Lochboisdale service, which was followed up a week later with a further public meeting with residents.

"Here, we outlined our commitment to ensuring our senior team spend more time in the islands, listening to those who rely on our services, including recruiting more people from the isles. I stand by the fact that South Uist is a beautiful place worthy of sharing online.”