The First Minister in his key note address to the party's convention in Dundee will argue that the "failed Westminster economic model" is not as good as it gets.

Key party figures, including Mr Yousaf, will use the convention to discuss the way forward in their push for independence and outline their preferred route.

Mr Yousaf is expected to say that leaving the UK is about "having and using the powers to build a better country".

He will add: "We all know Scotland faces many challenges, and we know that we live in an uncertain world.

"But as Scotland's national party, it is our duty in these tough times to give people hope and imagine a better future with the endless opportunities that independence gives us.

"We must inspire people and make it abundantly clear: the failed Westminster economic model that is causing such misery is not as good as it gets.

"The whole point of independence is to make transformational change by taking power into our own hands. That's what you get with independence.

"You get the powers to build an economy that puts the health and the happiness of its citizens at its heart - not an economy based on failed trickle-down economics taking us all on a downward spiral.

"You get to be inside the EU and the world's biggest single market - not being dragged out of Europe against our will."

He will also say that with independence comes the power to create a written constitution and to be a country which opens its heart and offers sanctuary to those fleeing conflict.

The Scottish Government on Monday published its latest paper updating the case for independence.

The document set out arguments for an independent Scotland should have a written constitution which would be put to the vote. Issues which could be included would be whether the monarchy would remain head of state or whether there should be an elected head of state.

Today's convention comes at a difficult time for the party with a police investigation into its finances still ongoing. The probe has seen former first minister Nicola Sturgeon, her husband Peter Murrell, the party's former chief executive, and Colin Beattie, the party's former treasurer, all arrested and released without charge pending further inquiries.

However, opposition parties said the SNP should be focusing on "Scotland's real priorities" rather than discussing independence.

Scottish Conservative constitution spokesman Donald Cameron said: "This convention shows the SNP will always prefer to push their independence obsession rather than focusing on Scotland's real priorities.

"Humza Yousaf and other senior SNP figures are throwing red meat to grassroots nationalists to deflect from their overwhelming failures and the chaos engulfing the party.

"During a global cost-of-living crisis, it is shameful the SNP are spending taxpayers' money campaigning for independence and talking among themselves."

Scottish Labour deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie said: "As Scots struggle with the consequences of the SNP's disastrous incompetence in government, they are busy talking to themselves about themselves.

"In the last week alone we've seen Circularity Scotland collapse, mortgage costs spiral, and key targets being missed - but all of that comes second for Humza Yousaf and his Government.

"They are completely out of touch with Scotland's priorities and distracted by their constitutional obsession."

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the SNP should be focusing on other issues such as schools and ferries.

He said: "Rather than attempting to appease a small band of zealots desperate to believe that the break-up of the UK is just around the corner, Humza Yousaf should show some leadership and tell them that independence is not happening anytime soon and that his Government needs to focus on the cost-of-living crisis and the state of the NHS."