Huge crowds gathered in Stirling ahead of the kick-off of the March for Independence at 12.30pm.

The event, which is organised by All Under One Banner, saw Scots march from Auld Stirling Brig towards Bannockburn.

The date, June 24, coincides with the final day of fighting in the decisive battle 709 years ago.

Organisers wrote on social media: "709 years ago [on this day] the final day of fighting at the Battle of Bannockburn (23/24 June 1314) took place, where the outnumbered (3:1) Scots won a decisive victory over the English invader- the Scots' schiltrons grinding the cavalry down against the Bannockburn. Alba gu bràth!"

A rally is planned upon arrival at Bannockburn Field.

It also comes as Humza Yousaf kicked off the SNP’s independence convention in Dundee.

The First Minister said he would regard the SNP winning a majority of seats in the general election as a mandate for independence.

Our photographer Colin Mearns captured pictures of the Stirling streets covered with Saltires as Scots began their march.