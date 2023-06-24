Independence supporters have set off on a four-mile march to the site of the Battle of Bannockburn on Saturday.
Huge crowds gathered in Stirling ahead of the kick-off of the March for Independence at 12.30pm.
The event, which is organised by All Under One Banner, saw Scots march from Auld Stirling Brig towards Bannockburn.
The date, June 24, coincides with the final day of fighting in the decisive battle 709 years ago.
Organisers wrote on social media: "709 years ago [on this day] the final day of fighting at the Battle of Bannockburn (23/24 June 1314) took place, where the outnumbered (3:1) Scots won a decisive victory over the English invader- the Scots' schiltrons grinding the cavalry down against the Bannockburn. Alba gu bràth!"
A rally is planned upon arrival at Bannockburn Field.
It also comes as Humza Yousaf kicked off the SNP’s independence convention in Dundee.
READ MORE: Humza Yousaf claims SNP general election win would be mandate for Indy
The First Minister said he would regard the SNP winning a majority of seats in the general election as a mandate for independence.
Our photographer Colin Mearns captured pictures of the Stirling streets covered with Saltires as Scots began their march.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel