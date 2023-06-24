HUMZA Yousaf’s plan to claim a mandate for a new independence vote on the back of the general election has been plunged into confusion by one of his own MPs.
The First Minister told the SNP’s independence convention that if the party won a majority of seats it would be a mandate to open negotiations with London or demand Indyref2.
He said a referendum remained his “Plan A”.
His team later confirmed the plan was not the same as Nicola Sturgeon’s proposal for a ‘de facto referendum’ in which winning 50%-plus-1 of the votes cast was taken as a win.
Instead, Mr Yousaf would see winning 29 or more of the 57 Scottish seats as a mandate.
But the SNP’s longest serving MP, Pete Wishart, later flatly contradicted this, saying the aim was “50%-plus of the popular vote”.
He told delegates ar Dundee’s Caird Hall: “I liked immensely what I heard this morning. I was really encouraged.
“And I will be walking out of this hall with a spring in my step, with a renewed enthusiasm to deliver independence for our nation, because this is now going to happen.
“I feel more certain of that than I have ever been in my 22 years in the Westminster parliament. It is going to happen.”
He went on: “We have to conclude that the referendum route to independence is now more or less closed. It may come back in the future. There may be an opportunity to revive it.
“But as we currently observe, the current conditions, we have to conclude that is the case.
“We know that because the UK Government have been telling us that for the past God knows how many years. They’ve said they will not engage in the process and they’ve told us quite clearly they will not give us the necessary powers for us to have that referendum.
“It is time to start listening to what the UK Government are saying and conclude that that route is closed.
“What we’ve got to do, and what I like about what I heard this morning, is we have got to take the matter into our own hands.
“If we as a party secure 50%-plus of the popular vote that will be a clear indication that Scotland has voted for independence and that is what we will deliver to Westminster.”
The remarks were cheered by the audience.
The Perthshire MP went on: “Now, what will Westminster do? They haven’t proven to be the greatest democrats in the world, have they? But it doesn’t really matter.
“We’re not responsible for what Westminster says. The only thing that we can do is to deliver the verdict of the Scottish people and that is something they will never take away from us.
“I think we are at a key position in the way forward.”
